Car crashes into St. Louis-area hair salon; 2 minor injuries

ST. LOUIS — Two people have been treated for minor injuries after a car crashed into a Great Clips hair salon in south St. Louis County.

The vehicle crashed into a building in the 4250 block of Bayless Avenue around 11:00 a.m. Thursday. The driver was trying to park in front of the hair salon when she accidentally accelerated, the vehicle ending up about 40 feet inside the place. Both of the injured people were inside the salon.

According with news reports from KMOV, an employee of the business had her clothing caught underneath the car tire and another was on the vehicle’s hood.

The woman driving the car was evaluated by paramedics but not hospitalized. It is not clear if she would face charges.