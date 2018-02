Car Hit School Bus in Florissant Resulting in Two Critically Injured

Florissant, Mo. – Two people were critically injured, and multiple students were taken to the hospital as a precaution following a school bus crash in Florissant Wednesday morning.

Officials said a white car hit the side of a school bus from the Ferguson-Florissant School District on Halls Ferry Road at Parker Spur around 8:15 a.m.

The two persons taken to the hospital in critical condition were in the white car at the time of the crash.

Some students who were on the bus at the time of the crash were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Halls Ferry is currently closed between Aintree and Parker Spur as a result of the crash. It is unknown when the roadway will reopen.