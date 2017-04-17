Cara Spencer, and her arduous work on street Cherokee
By Shadia Habeych
Cherokee Street has been recognized for decades as a vibrant, diverse and artsy Commercial Street. For the Hispanic community it became the to-go to neighborhood to find authentic Mexican food and stores. It is the area where, we as Latinos recognize as ours, celebrating important traditional dates as Cinco de Mayo and the Independence of Mexico. For the American community it is a destination to find succulent traditional Mexican plates and cultural experiences when walking down the street and aisles of the different mini-markets and business.
Regardless of its popularity the Cheerokee street district and its surrounding neighborhoods as the Dutchtown, Gravois Park, Marine Villa and Mount Pleasant, which make part of the St Louis 20th Ward, have also seen a depression economically and socially through the years leaving too many abandon properties and storefronts. Many families have been forced to move out due to the high rates of crime and abandonment of the neighborhoods and houses. The biggest challenge for the city of St Louis has been recovering the vibrant and historic streets of the ward, bringing back new business and helping people to move back to the neighborhood while working together against the different challenges that have condemned this area of St Louis.
For Cara Spencer, Alderman of the 20th Ward has been an important point during her campaign and period. Since 2015, Spencer has been working on re-opening businesses and cleaning the neighborhoods of the ward, attracting young professionals, families and business owners to the area. A goal she has slowly accomplished with the help of the different neighborhood associations and residents of the surrounding areas.
As one of the youngest faces in the political spectrum in St Louis, Cara has brought fresh ideas to help rebuild her ward. She has been a supporter in implementing a half-cent sale tax that would generate 20 million a year to expand on the north – south Metrolink route in the city of St Louis. Cara also believes that a stronger community where all work together towards a common goal is an important factor to re-build the area. The lack of neighbor associations in her ward and commitment from the community has become a struggling challenge. From the Hispanic side, Spencer believes that the community is very isolated and do not get involved in the neighborhood to create a positive change that will benefit them. It is important to recognize the needs from everyone in the community to generate a change, but it becomes a challenge when the communities involved do not participate.
“It is one of my goals to work as a bridge between the different communities in the neighborhood. But there is a divide right now, and I would like to work in that to become a more cohesive and collaborative society.” – explains Cara.
For her, the Latino community is already supportive of each other and that alone has created a positive impact in the neighborhood, but it would be very helpful if they also get involved with the rest of the community to address the challenges that the ward faces.
In the moment, the Dutchtown neighborhood, one of her most important areas in the ward, does not have an organized neighborhood association and the Gravois Park only has a couple dozen residents participating in the meetings. To help overcome this challenges, Cara together with other Alderman has created periodically ward meeting where they address the different problems and try to promote neighborhood associations to work together and have more residents to participate.
As a mother and wife, Cara believes in the safety and wellbeing of the family. A quality she also admires in the Latino community and believes in helping those individuals who work hard to support their love ones. For her, the issue with the immigrants is that they do not trust politicians. Their long history with politics in their own countries has pushed them out of their homes to look for better opportunities and do not know how to get involved in the community. As the Alderman of the 20th ward, she aspires to break these barriers to build a better community and offer the help that these families need to find and build their homes in St Louis.
Cara Spencer grew up in St. Louis and graduated with an M.S. in mathematics from Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. Spencer has extensively traveled to study and understand different world markets, a knowledge that has helped her in her career as an Alderman.
To get involved and join the neighborhood associations go to https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/aldermen/profiles/alderman-cara-spencer.cfm and learn how you can help.
Cara Spencer y su arduo trabajo en Cherokee Street.
Por Shadia Habeych
Cherokee Street ha sido reconocida por décadas como una calle comercial, vibrante, diversa y artística. Para la comunidad hispana se convirtió en el barrio para ir a buscar auténtica comida mexicana y tiendas. Es el área que los latinos reconocemos como nuestra, allí celebramos importantes fechas tradicionales como el Cinco de Mayo y la Independencia de México. Para la comunidad americana es un destino para encontrar suculentos platillos tradicionales mexicanos y experiencias culturales al caminar por la calle y pasillos de los diferentes mini-mercados y negocios.
Independientemente de su popularidad, el sector de la calle Cheerokee y sus vecindarios circundantes como Dutchtown, Gravois Park, Marine Villa y Mount Pleasant, que forman parte del Distrito 20 de St. Louis, también han visto una depresión económica y social a través de los años, dejando demasiadas propiedades y tiendas abandonadas. Muchas familias se han visto obligadas a mudarse debido a las altas tasas de delincuencia y el abandono de los barrios y casas. El mayor desafío para la ciudad de St. Louis ha sido recuperar las calles vibrantes e históricas del Distrito, traer nuevos negocios y ayudar a la gente a regresar al barrio mientras trabajan juntos contra los diferentes desafíos que han condenado a esta zona de la ciudad.
Para Cara Spencer, Concejal del Vigésimo Distrito, ha sido un punto importante durante su campaña y ejercicio de su cargo. Desde el 2015, Spencer ha estado trabajando en la reapertura de negocios y la limpieza de los barrios del Distrito, atrayendo a jóvenes profesionales, familias y dueños de negocios a la zona. Un objetivo que ha logrado poco a poco con la ayuda de las diferentes asociaciones y vecinos de los alrededores.
Como una de las caras más jóvenes en el espectro político de St. Louis, Cara ha traído nuevas ideas para ayudar a reconstruir su barrio. Uno de sus mayores proyectos es construir una nueva ruta de Metrolink que viaje de norte a sur en la ciudad. Cara también cree que una comunidad más fuerte donde todos trabajen juntos hacia un objetivo común es un factor importante para reconstruir el área. La falta de asociaciones de vecinos en su barrio y el compromiso de la comunidad se ha convertido en un desafío difícil para esta parte de la ciudad. Desde el lado hispano, Spencer cree que la comunidad está muy aislada y no se involucra en el vecindario para crear un cambio positivo que les beneficie. Es importante reconocer las necesidades de todos en la comunidad para generar un cambio, pero se convierte en un desafío cuando las comunidades involucradas no participan.
“Es uno de mis objetivos trabajar como puente entre las diferentes comunidades del barrio. Pero hay una división en este momento, y me gustaría trabajar en eso para convertirlo en una sociedad más cohesiva y colaborativa. “- explica Cara.
Para ella, la comunidad latina ya se apoya entre sí y eso por sí solo ha creado un impacto positivo en el vecindario, pero sería muy útil si también se involucran con el resto de la comunidad para enfrentar los desafíos que atraviesa la zona.
Actualmente el barrio de Dutchtown, una de los más importantes en el área, no tiene una asociación organizada de vecinos y Gravois Park sólo tiene una docena de personas que participan en las reuniones. Para ayudar a superar estos desafíos, Cara junto con otros concejales han creado periódicamente una reunión del Distrito donde se ocupan de los diferentes problemas y tratan de promover las asociaciones de vecinos para trabajar juntos y tener a más residentes participando.
Como madre y esposa, Cara cree en la seguridad y el bienestar de la familia. Una cualidad que también admira en la comunidad latina y cree en ayudar a aquellas personas que trabajan duro para apoyar a sus seres queridos. Para ella, el problema con los inmigrantes es que no confían en los políticos. Su larga historia con la política en sus países los ha sacado de sus hogares para buscar mejores oportunidades y no saben cómo involucrarse en la comunidad. Como concejal del Distrito 20, ella aspira a romper estas barreras para construir una comunidad mejor y ofrecer la ayuda que estas familias necesitan para encontrar y construir sus hogares en St. Louis.
Cara Spencer creció en St. Louis y se graduó con un M.S. en matemáticas de la Universidad Estatal de Truman en Kirksville, Missouri. Spencer ha viajado extensamente para estudiar y entender los diferentes mercados mundiales, un conocimiento que la ha ayudado en su carrera como concejal.
Para participar y unirse a las asociaciones de vecinos, visite el website: https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/aldermen/profiles/alderman-cara-spencer.com. Y aprenda cómo puede ayudar.