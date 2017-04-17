Cara Spencer, and her arduous work on street Cherokee

By Shadia Habeych

Cherokee Street has been recognized for decades as a vibrant, diverse and artsy Commercial Street. For the Hispanic community it became the to-go to neighborhood to find authentic Mexican food and stores. It is the area where, we as Latinos recognize as ours, celebrating important traditional dates as Cinco de Mayo and the Independence of Mexico. For the American community it is a destination to find succulent traditional Mexican plates and cultural experiences when walking down the street and aisles of the different mini-markets and business.

Regardless of its popularity the Cheerokee street district and its surrounding neighborhoods as the Dutchtown, Gravois Park, Marine Villa and Mount Pleasant, which make part of the St Louis 20th Ward, have also seen a depression economically and socially through the years leaving too many abandon properties and storefronts. Many families have been forced to move out due to the high rates of crime and abandonment of the neighborhoods and houses. The biggest challenge for the city of St Louis has been recovering the vibrant and historic streets of the ward, bringing back new business and helping people to move back to the neighborhood while working together against the different challenges that have condemned this area of St Louis.

For Cara Spencer, Alderman of the 20th Ward has been an important point during her campaign and period. Since 2015, Spencer has been working on re-opening businesses and cleaning the neighborhoods of the ward, attracting young professionals, families and business owners to the area. A goal she has slowly accomplished with the help of the different neighborhood associations and residents of the surrounding areas.

As one of the youngest faces in the political spectrum in St Louis, Cara has brought fresh ideas to help rebuild her ward. She has been a supporter in implementing a half-cent sale tax that would generate 20 million a year to expand on the north – south Metrolink route in the city of St Louis. Cara also believes that a stronger community where all work together towards a common goal is an important factor to re-build the area. The lack of neighbor associations in her ward and commitment from the community has become a struggling challenge. From the Hispanic side, Spencer believes that the community is very isolated and do not get involved in the neighborhood to create a positive change that will benefit them. It is important to recognize the needs from everyone in the community to generate a change, but it becomes a challenge when the communities involved do not participate.

“It is one of my goals to work as a bridge between the different communities in the neighborhood. But there is a divide right now, and I would like to work in that to become a more cohesive and collaborative society.” – explains Cara.

For her, the Latino community is already supportive of each other and that alone has created a positive impact in the neighborhood, but it would be very helpful if they also get involved with the rest of the community to address the challenges that the ward faces.

In the moment, the Dutchtown neighborhood, one of her most important areas in the ward, does not have an organized neighborhood association and the Gravois Park only has a couple dozen residents participating in the meetings. To help overcome this challenges, Cara together with other Alderman has created periodically ward meeting where they address the different problems and try to promote neighborhood associations to work together and have more residents to participate.

As a mother and wife, Cara believes in the safety and wellbeing of the family. A quality she also admires in the Latino community and believes in helping those individuals who work hard to support their love ones. For her, the issue with the immigrants is that they do not trust politicians. Their long history with politics in their own countries has pushed them out of their homes to look for better opportunities and do not know how to get involved in the community. As the Alderman of the 20th ward, she aspires to break these barriers to build a better community and offer the help that these families need to find and build their homes in St Louis.

Cara Spencer grew up in St. Louis and graduated with an M.S. in mathematics from Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. Spencer has extensively traveled to study and understand different world markets, a knowledge that has helped her in her career as an Alderman.

To get involved and join the neighborhood associations go to https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/aldermen/profiles/alderman-cara-spencer.cfm and learn how you can help.