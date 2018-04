“Caravan” of Central American migrants is turned away by U.S. border authorities

The caravan of Central American migrants that famously traveled through Mexico to finally reach the U.S. border in San Diego, was turned away by U.S. border authorities due to space constraints.

On Sunday morning, the migrants from Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador who became notorious after president Donald Trump tweeted about them repeatedly, attended a beachfront rally in Tijuana, previous to going to the U.S. border to request asylum.

They sang the Honduran national anthem and supporters waved a Honduran flag from the San Diego side of the border. Then they went to the U.S. border, where 50 out of approximately 200 migrants were let in by Mexican border authorities but American Border Patrol authorities said they were unable to process them because they could not accommodate them.

Another 50 migrants or so set up tents on the Mexican side of the border, waiting for their turn to be let in.

Trump administration officials had said they would stop the caravan, and that is why the space constraints sounded like an excuse to many.

“The failure to prepare and failure to get sufficient agents and resources is not the fault of the most vulnerable among us. We can build a base in Iraq in under a week. We can’t process 200 refugees. I don’t believe it,” said Nicole Ramos, an attorney working on behalf of caravan members, at a news conference.