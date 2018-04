“Caravan” of Central American migrants will not stop in Mexico City

After reports that the “caravan” of Central American migrants that Trump went after in a series of tweets and whose controversy has reached a culmination point in Trump’s sending of the National Guard to the US-Mexico border, would stop in Mexico City and disband, members of the own caravan have said that they will risk a trip to the United States.

The Mexican government had been put under pressure by the Trump administration and the president himself attacked Pena Nieto’s government for failing to enforce the border laws that would prevent the caravan from reaching the United States. Rumors of Mexican officials trying to stall or disband the caravan as a result of Trump’s comments made the rounds in the media on Wednesday, prompting many to believe that the migrants had been pressured into disbanding in Mexico City. However, some in the caravan have expressed a desire to reach the United States and ask for political asylum, while others fear the strain that such a trip could put on the younger ones, and have decided to stay in Mexico City and ask for asylum to the Mexican government. Doctors in the caravan have said that some suffer from diarrhea, vomiting or respiratory illnesses.

The caravan has pitted Mexican officials against their American counterparts. On Sunday, Mexico’s foreign minister, José Luis Videgaray, responded to Trump’s comments, tweeting that “upholding human dignity is not at odds with the rule of law.”

Among those traveling in the caravan are people from Honduras, where a controversial administration has sent many Hondurans northbound, escaping poor living conditions as well as political persecution.

The caravan made its way through southern Mexico last week and is expected to reach Mexico City within days. After that, those who wish to reach the northern border will have to do so atop of “La Bestia (The Beast)”, a train that makes its way up through eastern Mexico and which is famous for its hard travel conditions.