Cardinals 3 and Rockies 2 July 24-2017

By Tiani Walls

There are many main attractions going on in Downtown Saint Louis during the month of July. On hot summer evenings and cool summer nights there are many things to experience. For instance on July 24,2017, the Saint Louis Cardinals hosted the Colorado Rockies in nail bitter on Tuesday night. But before the epic game started, two major influences in both communities and music began the game with the honorable and traditional first pitch. Mary Wilson of “The Supremes” and Marc Morial President and CEO of “National Urban League” both threw pitches for Tuesday nights games.





Mary Wilson, who is an American vocalist famously known for being the original and longest standing member of the recording group The Supremes. The Supremes were signed to Motown Records 1961-1980 one of their famously known songs by The Supremes, “River Deep\Mountain High”. And Marc Morial, he is an American political and civic leader who is the current President of the “National Urban League”. Also, he has his bachelors in Economics, his Juris Doctorate and a member of the greek organization Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated. After both of these important figures deliver their pitches Cardinals and Rockies fans were in for a treat. The play that ended the game was, after the Rockies went to a five-infielder alignment, Jake McGee hit a weak fly ball to right field which Carlos Gonzalez caught. He tried to throw Bader out at the plate but it was too late.The Cardinals ended a nail bitter against the Rockies with a gut punching walk off. Ending the score 3-2 upsetting Colorado Rockies fans and Saint Louis Cardinals fans happy leaving Busch Stadium Ballpark Village on Tuesday night.