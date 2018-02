Cardinals Announce $5 Ticket Flash Sale

St. Louis – Ready for baseball season?

Pitchers and catchers have officially reported to spring training in Florida and the St. Louis Cardinals announced a special 12-hour flash ticket sale on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for any Monday to Thursday games for $5.

Each $5 ticket will be pre-loaded with $5 in Cards Cash for fans to use to at concessions or merchandise inside Busch Stadium.

The deal excludes opening day.

Fans can purchase up to eight of the special $5 tickets per person, per game.

Tickets will be available at cardinals.com, at the Busch Stadium box office during regular hours (10 a.m. -4 p.m.) or by phone at 314-345-9000.