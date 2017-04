Cardinals’ game postponed due to weather

St. Louis, MO. April 26 – Today’s Cardinals game against the Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed due to weather.

Severe storms are expected throughout the afternoon and evening in the St. Louis metro area on Wednesday.

The make-up game will be on Thursday as part of a day/night double header. Fans may use the same tickets to Wednesday’s game for Thursday games.

Gates at Busch Stadium will open at 11:15 a.m. The first game is scheduled at 12:45 and the game against the Blues will start at 6:15 p.m.