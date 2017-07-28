Cardinals Offering Fans $7 Tickets for Upcoming I-70 Series

St. Louis, MO. July 28 – For under $10, baseball fans can watch the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals due battle in the I-70 Series next week.

Thanks to the team-up with Papa John’s Pizza, Cardinal fans can purchase specially-priced tickets for $7. The tickets go on sale today and will be available while supplies last. The Cardinals said these specially-priced tickets are limited to eight per-customer.

The Redbirds and the Royals will play two at Kauffman Stadium before traveling down Interstate 70 to play a pair of games at Busch. The Cardinals will play host on Aug. 9 and Aug. 10.

For more information on how to purchase the tickets for this series or others, head to the Cardinals website.