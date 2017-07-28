Cardinals Offering Fans $7 Tickets for Upcoming I-70 Series

St. Louis, MO. July 28 – For under $10, baseball fans can watch the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals due battle in the I-70 Series next week.
Thanks to the team-up with Papa John’s Pizza, Cardinal fans can purchase specially-priced tickets for $7. The tickets go on sale today and will be available while supplies last. The Cardinals said these specially-priced tickets are limited to eight per-customer.
The Redbirds and the Royals will play two at Kauffman Stadium before traveling down Interstate 70 to play a pair of games at Busch. The Cardinals will play host on Aug. 9 and Aug. 10.
For more information on how to purchase the tickets for this series or others, head to the Cardinals website.
Cardinals ofrecen a fans entradas de $7 para la próxima Serie I-70
St. Louis, MO. 28 de julio – Por menos de $10, los aficionados al béisbol podrán ver a los Cardinals de St. Louis y a los Royals de Kansas City en en la Serie I-70 la próxima semana.
Gracias a que se unieron con Papa John’s Pizza, los fanáticos de los Cardinals pueden comprar boletos con precios especiales de $7. Los boletos salen a la venta hoy y estarán disponibles hasta agotar existencias. Los Cardinals dijeron que estos boletos con precios especiales están limitados a ocho por cliente.
Los Redbirds y los Royals jugarán dos en el Estadio Kauffman antes de viajar por la Interestatal 70 para jugar un par de juegos en el Busch. Los Cardinals jugarán el 9 y 10 de agosto.
Para obtener más información sobre cómo comprar los boletos para esta serie u otros, ingrese a la página web de los Cardinals.