Cardinals Yadier Molina Will Retire at End of Current Contract

“Three more years, and that’s it,” Molina said.
The Cardinals catcher attended Day 3 of the team’s Winter Warm-up and after signing autographs for two hours he spent some time with the media and talked about returning to Puerto Rico, visiting Venezuela, having Marcell Ozuna in the lineup, getting more from Brett Cecil and Carlos Martinez, and counting on Adam Wainwright.
He was also asked, after managing a youth team for Puerto Rico in the World Cup this year, if he wanted to be a manager after his playing career was over.
That’s when he brought up the plan to leave the game after his current contract ends. Molina starts a three-year, $60-million deal this season. He agreed to the extension this past spring, and he said at the time that it would be the last contract he signed.
It allows him to spend his entire career with the Cardinals.
Molina, 35, has won two World Series rings, received eight Gold Glove Awards, and been an All-Star eight times in his fourteen-year career.
Yadier Molina, de los Cardinals, se retirará al término de su contrato actual
“Tres años más, y eso es todo”, dijo Molina.
El cátcher de los Cardinals asistió al Día 3 del calentamiento invernal del equipo y después de firmar autógrafos durante dos horas, pasó un tiempo con los medios y habló sobre regresar a Puerto Rico, visitar Venezuela, tener a Marcell Ozuna en la alineación, obtener más de Brett Cecil y Carlos Martínez, y contar con Adam Wainwright.
También se le preguntó, después de dirigir a un equipo juvenil para Puerto Rico en la Copa del Mundo este año, si quería ser manager después de que su carrera como jugador terminara.
Fue entonces cuando sacó a relucir el plan de dejar el juego después de que su contrato actual termine. Molina inicia un contrato de tres años y $60 millones esta temporada. Estuvo de acuerdo con la extensión la primavera pasada, y dijo en ese momento que sería el último contrato que firmaría.
Esto le permite haber pasado toda su carrera con los Cardinals.
Molina, de 35 años, ha ganado dos anillos de la Serie Mundial, recibió ocho premios Gold Glove y ha estado ocho veces en el Juego de Estrellas en su carrera de catorce años.