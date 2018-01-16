Cardinals Yadier Molina Will Retire at End of Current Contract

“Three more years, and that’s it,” Molina said.

The Cardinals catcher attended Day 3 of the team’s Winter Warm-up and after signing autographs for two hours he spent some time with the media and talked about returning to Puerto Rico, visiting Venezuela, having Marcell Ozuna in the lineup, getting more from Brett Cecil and Carlos Martinez, and counting on Adam Wainwright.

He was also asked, after managing a youth team for Puerto Rico in the World Cup this year, if he wanted to be a manager after his playing career was over.

That’s when he brought up the plan to leave the game after his current contract ends. Molina starts a three-year, $60-million deal this season. He agreed to the extension this past spring, and he said at the time that it would be the last contract he signed.

It allows him to spend his entire career with the Cardinals.

Molina, 35, has won two World Series rings, received eight Gold Glove Awards, and been an All-Star eight times in his fourteen-year career.