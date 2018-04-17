Cards vs Cubs postponed due to inclement weather

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced through their Twitter account that the game for this evening between the Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs, in Wrigley Field, has been postponed due to inclement weather and cold temperatures.

The Major League Baseball was forced to reschedule the game, which will now take place during summer, on July 21, as part of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field. “Tonight’s #STLCards vs #Cubs game at Wrigley Field has been postponed due to the forecast for inclement weather throughout the day”, announced the St. Louis Cardinals through their official Twitter account. “The game will be made-up on Saturday, July 21, as the first game of a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field at 12:05 p.m. CT.”, read the tweet.

Separate tickets will be required for each game, but today’s tickets will be honored for the July game. No ticket exchange is necessary. The make-up game will be followed by the regularly scheduled game at 6:15 p.m.

Temperatures dropping into the 20s and wind chills are expected for tonight in Chicago.



