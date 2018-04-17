Cards vs Cubs postponed due to inclement weather

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced through their Twitter account that the game for this evening between the Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs, in Wrigley Field, has been postponed due to inclement weather and cold temperatures.
The Major League Baseball was forced to reschedule the game, which will now take place during summer, on July 21, as part of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field. “Tonight’s #STLCards vs #Cubs game at Wrigley Field has been postponed due to the forecast for inclement weather throughout the day”, announced the St. Louis Cardinals through their official Twitter account. “The game will be made-up on Saturday, July 21, as the first game of a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field at 12:05 p.m. CT.”, read the tweet.
Separate tickets will be required for each game, but today’s tickets will be honored for the July game. No ticket exchange is necessary. The make-up game will be followed by the regularly scheduled game at 6:15 p.m.
Temperatures dropping into the 20s and wind chills are expected for tonight in Chicago.
Cardenales vs Cachorros pospuesto debido a tiempo inclemente
Los Cardenales de San Luis han anunciado a través de su cuenta de Twitter que el juego para esta noche entre los Cardenales y los Cachorros de Chicago, en Wrigley Field, ha sido pospuesto debido a las inclemencias del tiempo y las bajas temperaturas.
La Liga Mayor de Béisbol se vio obligada a reprogramar el juego, el cual ahora se celebrará durante el verano, el 21 de julio, como parte de una doble cartelera en Wrigley Field. “El juego entre #STLCards vs #Cubs de esta noche en Wrigley Field se ha pospuesto debido a la previsión de inclemencias climáticas durante todo el día”, anunciaron los Cardenales de St. Louis a través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter. “El juego se llevará a cabo el sábado 21 de julio como el primer juego de una doble cartelera dividida en el Wrigley Field a las 12:05 p.m. CT.”, leía el tweet.
Se requerirán boletos por separado para cada juego, pero las entradas de hoy serán honradas para el juego de julio. No es necesario el intercambio de boletos. La reposición del juego será seguida por el juego programado regularmente a las 6:15 p.m.
Vientos helados y temperaturas alrededor de los 20 grados Fahrenheit se prevén para esta noche en Chicago.