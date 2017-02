Carlos Martinez agrees to 5-year, $51 million deal with the Cardinals

ST. LOUIS, FEBRUARY 3. The Cardinals have reached an agreement with Carlos Martinez for a five-year, $51 million contract extension. The Cardinals announced their pact with the talented young right-handed during a news conference Thursday at Busch Stadium.

Martinez once said he wanted to be a Cardinal for life, and the new agreement includes a pair of club options that could keep him in St. Louis through the 2023 season.

With the new contract, Martinez would join Dexter Fowler as the only Cardinals with deals extending into 2021. In 2016, he made $539,000. The new deal would mean that Martinez would have given up two years of potential free agency.

The 25-year-old Martinez made his big league debut with St. Louis in 2013, but he really broke onto the national scene two years ago, when he went 14-7 with a 3.01 ERA and was voted an All-Star. He followed up with a 16-9 record and a 3.04 ERA in 31 starts last season.