Case against Governor Greitens moves forward

After defense lawyers for governor Greitens asked a judge to dismiss the case against him on the basis of mistakes by the prosecutor and an investigators during pre-trial proceedings, Circuit Judge Rex Burlinson denied on Thursday the request.

Greitens lawyers and representatives from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office met in Burlinson’s chambers for half an hour. He found the prosecutors had incurred into “sanctionable conduct”.

In order to dismiss the case, however, the defendant would have to be irreparably harmed, Burlinson ruled. The judge considers that although the prosecution’s behavior was serious and not to be condoned, the harm done to the defendant is capable of being cured.

The judge stated that he will keep an eye on sanctions by the Circuit Attorney’s office and could, in fact, dismiss the case if another mistake is made by the prosecution.

Greitens was indicted in February on a charge of invasion of privacy. His trial is set for May 14th in St. Louis, MO. He is also facing accusations by Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley of taking illegal advantage of a nonprofit organization’s donor list. Greitens has filed for a temporary restriction order against Hawley.