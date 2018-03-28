Case of Anthony Lamar Smith reopened

A federal judge has ordered the reopening of a civil rights lawsuit in a fatal police shooting that took place in 2011, in which then-St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley fatally shot Anthony Lamar Smith, after a high-speed chase.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the decision came after an investigation concluded that crucial DNA evidence was withheld from the attorney representing Lamar Smith’s daughter, and which could potentially prove that Stockley had planted a gun in Lamar Smith’s car.
Initially, prosecutors had refused to press charges against Stockley, triggering months of protests in the racially charged case, since Lamar Smith was black and Stockley was white. The suit was then settled in 2013 for $900,000, but three years after the settlement, former Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce charged Stockley with first-degree murder, alleging that she had discovered new evidence in the case. Albert Watkins, the attorney in the case, said he was not given said evidence.
Current Attorney General Josh Hawley commissioned former federal prosecutor Hal Goldsmith to investigate the matter, which concluded that the Missouri Attorney General’s office had improperly withheld lab reports, which lead federal judge Jean Hamilton to reopen the lawsuit.
Caso de Anthony Lamar Smith reabierto
Un juez federal ha ordenado la reapertura de una demanda de derechos civiles en un tiroteo policial que tuvo lugar en 2011, en el cual el entonces policía de St. Louis, Jason Stockley, disparó fatalmente a Anthony Lamar Smith, después de una persecución a alta velocidad.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que la decisión llegó después de que una investigación concluyó que evidencia crucial de ADN no fue entregada al abogado que representaba a la hija de Lamar Smith, y que podría probar que Stockley había plantado una pistola en el automóvil de Lamar Smith.
Inicialmente, los fiscales se negaron a presentar cargos contra Stockley, lo que provocó meses de protestas en el caso con tintes raciales, ya que Lamar Smith era negro y Stockley es blanco. La demanda fue resuelta en 2013 por $ 900,000, pero tres años después del acuerdo, la ex fiscal de circuito Jennifer Joyce acusó a Stockley de asesinato en primer grado, alegando que había descubierto nueva evidencia en el caso. Albert Watkins, el abogado en el caso, dijo que nunca le habían entregado dicha evidencia.
El actual fiscal general Josh Hawley encargó al ex fiscal federal Hal Goldsmith que investigara el asunto, quien concluyó que la oficina del fiscal general de Missouri había retenido indebidamente informes de laboratorio, lo que llevó a la juez federal Jean Hamilton a reabrir la demanda.