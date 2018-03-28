Case of Anthony Lamar Smith reopened

A federal judge has ordered the reopening of a civil rights lawsuit in a fatal police shooting that took place in 2011, in which then-St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley fatally shot Anthony Lamar Smith, after a high-speed chase.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the decision came after an investigation concluded that crucial DNA evidence was withheld from the attorney representing Lamar Smith’s daughter, and which could potentially prove that Stockley had planted a gun in Lamar Smith’s car.

Initially, prosecutors had refused to press charges against Stockley, triggering months of protests in the racially charged case, since Lamar Smith was black and Stockley was white. The suit was then settled in 2013 for $900,000, but three years after the settlement, former Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce charged Stockley with first-degree murder, alleging that she had discovered new evidence in the case. Albert Watkins, the attorney in the case, said he was not given said evidence.

Current Attorney General Josh Hawley commissioned former federal prosecutor Hal Goldsmith to investigate the matter, which concluded that the Missouri Attorney General’s office had improperly withheld lab reports, which lead federal judge Jean Hamilton to reopen the lawsuit.