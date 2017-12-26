CATHOLIC PARISH TO CELEBRATE 200TH ANNIVERSARY OF ARRIVAL OF FIRST ST. LOUIS BISHOP
WHAT: Mass to celebrate 200th anniversary of arrival of Bishop William DuBourg in Ste. Genevieve
WHEN: January 1, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
WHERE: Ste. Genevieve Catholic Church, 49 DuBourg Place, Ste. Genevieve, MO 63670
Ste. Genevieve, Missouri – Ste. Genevieve Catholic Church will offer a special Mass on January 1, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the arrival of the first Catholic bishop in what was then the Louisiana Territory.
On January 1, 1818, William Louis Valentine DuBourg, bishop of the newly formed Diocese of Louisiana and the Floridas, arrived in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, on the journey to St. Louis for his installation as bishop. During his visit in the small French settlement, Bishop DuBourg offered his first Pontifical High Mass in his new diocese in the Church of Ste. Genevieve. In order to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Bishop DuBourg’s arrival in Ste. Genevieve and his first Mass within his diocese, a Solemn High Mass in the Extraordinary Form of the Roman Rite will be celebrated. The Mass will be said entirely in Latin and will be essentially the same as the Mass Bishop DuBourg would have offered in 1818.
The celebrant will be Monsignor C. Eugene Morris. The homilist will be renowned Church historian Monsignor Michael Witt. Notable choral group, Juventutem St. Louis, will provide the music and schola for the Mass.
Questions about the event can be directed to Rev. Edward Nemeth, pastor of Ste. Genevieve Catholic Church: (573) 883-2907; nemethe@valleschools.org.
LA PARROQUIA CATÓLICA CELEBRAR EL 200 ANIVERSARIO DE LA LLEGADA DEl PRIMER OBISPO DE ST. LOUIS
QUÉ: Misa para celebrar el 200 aniversario de la llegada del obispo William DuBourg en Ste. Genevieve
CUÁNDO: 1 de enero de 2018, 3:00 p.m.
DÓNDE: Ste. Iglesia Católica Genevieve, 49 DuBourg Place, Ste. Genevieve, MO 63670
Ste. Genevieve, Missouri – Ste. La Iglesia Católica Genevieve ofrecerá una Misa especial el 1 de enero de 2018 a las 3:00 p.m. para conmemorar el 200 aniversario de la llegada del primer obispo católico en lo que entonces era el territorio de Luisiana.
El 1 de enero de 1818, William Louis Valentine DuBourg, obispo de la recién formada Diócesis de Louisiana y Floridas, llegó a Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, en el viaje a St. Louis para su instalación como obispo. Durante su visita al pequeño asentamiento francés, el obispo DuBourg ofreció su primera misa pontifical en su nueva diócesis en la iglesia de Ste. Genevieve. Para conmemorar el 200 aniversario de la llegada del obispo DuBourg a Ste. Genevieve y su primera Misa dentro de su diócesis, se celebrará una Gran Misa Solemne en la Forma Extraordinaria del Rito Romano. La misa se dirá enteramente en latín y será esencialmente la misma que la misa que el obispo DuBourg habría ofrecido en 1818.
El celebrante será Monseñor C. Eugene Morris. El homilista será reconocido historiador de la Iglesia Monseñor Michael Witt. El grupo coral notable, Juventutem St. Louis, proporcionará la música y la escuela para la Misa.
Las preguntas sobre el evento se pueden dirigir al reverendo Edward Nemeth, pastor de Ste. Iglesia Católica Genevieve: (573) 883-2907; nemethe@valleschools.org.