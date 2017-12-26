CATHOLIC PARISH TO CELEBRATE 200TH ANNIVERSARY OF ARRIVAL OF FIRST ST. LOUIS BISHOP

WHAT: Mass to celebrate 200th anniversary of arrival of Bishop William DuBourg in Ste. Genevieve

WHEN: January 1, 2018, 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Ste. Genevieve Catholic Church, 49 DuBourg Place, Ste. Genevieve, MO 63670

Ste. Genevieve, Missouri – Ste. Genevieve Catholic Church will offer a special Mass on January 1, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the arrival of the first Catholic bishop in what was then the Louisiana Territory.

On January 1, 1818, William Louis Valentine DuBourg, bishop of the newly formed Diocese of Louisiana and the Floridas, arrived in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, on the journey to St. Louis for his installation as bishop. During his visit in the small French settlement, Bishop DuBourg offered his first Pontifical High Mass in his new diocese in the Church of Ste. Genevieve. In order to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Bishop DuBourg’s arrival in Ste. Genevieve and his first Mass within his diocese, a Solemn High Mass in the Extraordinary Form of the Roman Rite will be celebrated. The Mass will be said entirely in Latin and will be essentially the same as the Mass Bishop DuBourg would have offered in 1818.

The celebrant will be Monsignor C. Eugene Morris. The homilist will be renowned Church historian Monsignor Michael Witt. Notable choral group, Juventutem St. Louis, will provide the music and schola for the Mass.

Questions about the event can be directed to Rev. Edward Nemeth, pastor of Ste. Genevieve Catholic Church: (573) 883-2907; nemethe@valleschools.org.