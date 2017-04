Cattle who escaped St. Louis slaughter now living at animal sanctuary

ST. LOUIS, MO. APRIL 4. Six steers that ran on the streets of north St. Louis last week after escaping from a slaughterhouse, are now under the care of The Gentle Barn, an animal sanctuary with facilities in California and Tennessee.

The six animals are now safe after escaping slaughter, and evading handlers and law enforcement for hours last Thursday. The animals will stay at an area farm for a couple of weeks before making the trip to an animal sanctuary, that will likely be a Tennessee property owned by The Gentle Barn. The organization rescues animals from severe abuse and neglect, including horses, donkeys, cows, pigs, sheep, goats, turkeys, chickens, llamas, peacocks, emus, cats and dogs.

The Gentle Barn also works with disadvantaged children on its ranches, and uses animal husbandry as part of its therapeutic healing philosophy.