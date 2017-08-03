Thursday , August 3 2017
Celebrate Hispanic Working Women this Thursday!

This event will be held on Thursday, August 3rd at the International Photography Hall of Fame Museum in conjunction with the Diego and Frida: A Smile in the Middle of the Way exhibit. Doors open at 5:30 pm and the event starts at 6 pm.

Join Us At:

International Photography Hall of Fame Museum – 3415 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO 63103

Date and Time:

Thursday, August 3rd

Doors open at 5:30 PM

Event from 6 PM – 8 PM

Admission:

This event is free for HCC members and $20 for non-members. Please email ahernandez@hccstl.com with any questions regarding registration.


¡Celebre a las mujeres hispanas trabajadoras este jueves!

Este evento se llevará a cabo el jueves 3 de agosto en el International Photography Hall of Fame Museum junto con la exposición Diego and Frida: A Smile in the Middle of the Way . Las puertas abren a las 5:30 pm y el evento comienza a las 6 pm.

Lo esperamos en:

Museo Internacional de la Fama de la Fotografía – 3415 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO 63103

Fecha y hora

Jueves 3 de agosto

Las puertas abren a las 5:30 PM

Evento de 6 PM a 8 PM

Admisión:

Este evento es gratuito para miembros del HCC (Hispanic Chamber of Commerce) y $20 para los que no son miembros. Envíe un correo electrónico a ahernandez@hccstl.com si tiene preguntas sobre el registro.


