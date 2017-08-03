Celebrate Hispanic Working Women this Thursday!

This event will be held on Thursday, August 3rd at the International Photography Hall of Fame Museum in conjunction with the Diego and Frida: A Smile in the Middle of the Way exhibit. Doors open at 5:30 pm and the event starts at 6 pm.
Join Us At:
International Photography Hall of Fame Museum – 3415 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO 63103
Date and Time:
Thursday, August 3rd
Doors open at 5:30 PM
Event from 6 PM – 8 PM
Admission:
This event is free for HCC members and $20 for non-members. Please email ahernandez@hccstl.com with any questions regarding registration.
¡Celebre a las mujeres hispanas trabajadoras este jueves!
Este evento se llevará a cabo el jueves 3 de agosto en el International Photography Hall of Fame Museum junto con la exposición Diego and Frida: A Smile in the Middle of the Way . Las puertas abren a las 5:30 pm y el evento comienza a las 6 pm.
Lo esperamos en:
Museo Internacional de la Fama de la Fotografía – 3415 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO 63103
Fecha y hora
Jueves 3 de agosto
Las puertas abren a las 5:30 PM
Evento de 6 PM a 8 PM
Admisión:
Este evento es gratuito para miembros del HCC (Hispanic Chamber of Commerce) y $20 para los que no son miembros. Envíe un correo electrónico a ahernandez@hccstl.com si tiene preguntas sobre el registro.