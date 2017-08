Charges Filed After Car Driven Through Protest

St. Louis, MO. August 25 – A St. Louis man has been charged after he allegedly drove through a crowd of protesters gathered in the Grove Wednesday night.

The circuit attorney’s office has issued warrants against Mark Colao, 59, for resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

Colao, of the 2900 block of St. Vincent, initially refused to pull over for police and was arrested.

The crowd was protesting the fatal police shooting of a transgender woman.