Chemical Operator Opportunity – Job posting will close 7-31-17

Chemical Operator

Job posting will close at 1:54 PM CST on Monday, July 31

Click on this link to apply: and “apply for job online”

https://careers-newmarket.icims.com/jobs/1660/chemical-operator/job?branding=test

Rotating shift schedule, working 6am – 2pm; 2pm – 10pm;

10pm – 6am. These shifts are worked for 5 to 7 days each before changing.

Produce petroleum based products through the control or operation of an entire chemical process or system of machines.

Key Duties & Responsibilities:

Unloads raw materials from rail cars, tank trucks and drums.

Operate or monitor equipment, such as reactors, tanks, scrubbers, filters, or drum ovens, to prepare or further process materials.

Sets and adjusts indicating, controlling, or timing devices, such as gauging instruments.

Drive a fork truck in order to move raw materials for use

Moves controls to adjust feed and flow of liquids and gases through equipment in specified sequence.

Adjusts controls to regulate temperature, pressure, and time of prescribed reaction, according to knowledge of equipment and process.

Open valves or operate pumps to admit or drain specified amounts of materials, impurities, or treating agents to or from equipment.

Troubleshoot equipment notifying appropriate supervision as necessary to elevate production issues.

Start pumps, agitators, reactors, blowers, or automatic feed of materials.

Monitors gauges, recording instruments, flow meters, or product to regulate or maintain specified conditions.

Mixes chemicals according to proportion tables or prescribed formulas.

Records operational data such as temperature, pressure, ingredients used, processing time, or test results.

Communicate and write down information to shift relief what they need to be aware of or what transpired in previous shift

Collects samples of product and sends to laboratory for analysis.

Patrols and inspects equipment in unit to detect leaks and malfunctions.

Weighs or measures specified amounts of materials.

Reads plant specifications to ascertain product, ingredient, and prescribed modifications of plant

Dumps or scoops prescribed solid, granular, or powdered materials into equipment.

Uses computer graphical interface to control Programmable Logic Controller.

Loads finished products into rail cars, tank trucks, and drums.

Conduct general housekeeping of units, including cleaning up spills and performing general cleaning duties

Makes minor repairs and maintains equipment, using hand tools

Working rotating shifts and overtime as required by Contract

Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

High School Graduate or General Education Degree (GED) is typically associated with successful performance of this job.

Some previous work-related skill, knowledge, or experience may be helpful in this job, but usually is not needed.

Mechanical – Knowledge of machines and tools, including their uses, repairs and maintenance

Mathematics – Use of mathematics to solve problems

Chemistry – Knowledge of the properties of substances and the chemical processes and transformations that they undergo. This includes the uses of chemicals and their interactions, danger signs, production techniques, and disposal methods.

Safety and Environment – knowledge of relevant equipment, policies, procedures, and laws by governing agencies to promote effective operations for the protection of people, environment and property

Skills

Forklift – Safely operate mobile powered forklifts

Operations and Control – Controlling operations of equipment of systems

Troubleshooting – Determining causes of operating errors and deciding what to do about it

Operation monitoring – Watching gauges, dials, and other indicators to make sure a machine or process is operating correctly

Reading Comprehension – Understanding written sentences and paragraphs in work related documents

Writing – Communicating effectively in writing as appropriate for the needs of the audience

Speaking – Talking to others to convey information effectively

Critical thinking – Using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths or weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems

Abilities

Safety and environmental – Ability to work in a safe and environmentally responsible manner

Problem sensitivity – The ability to tell when something is wrong or is likely to go wrong

Near vision – The ability to see details at close range (within a few feet of the observer)

Far vision – the ability to see details at a distance

Mathematical reasoning – the ability to choose the right mathematical methods or formulas to solve a problem

Reaction time – the ability to quickly respond to a signal when it appears

Speech clarity – the ability to speak clearly so others can understand you

Selective attention – the ability to concentrate on a task over a period of time without being distracted

Detail Oriented – Ability to pay attention to the minute details of a project or task

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

Physical Abilities Lift /Carry

Stand F (Frequently) 10 lbs or less F (Frequently)

Walk F (Frequently) 11-20 lbs F (Frequently)

Sit F (Frequently) 21-50 lbs O (Occasionally)

Handling / Fingering O (Occasionally) 51-100 lbs O (Occasionally)

Reach Outward F (Frequently) Over 100 lbs N (Not Applicable)

Reach Above Shoulder O (Occasionally)

Climb O (Occasionally)

Crawl O (Occasionally)

Squat or Kneel O (Occasionally)

Bend O (Occasionally)

Push / Pull

12 lbs or less C (Constantly)

13-25 lbs F (Frequently)

26-40 lbs F (Frequently)

41-100 lbs O (Occasionally)

N (Not Applicable) Activity is not applicable to this occupation.

O (Occasionally) Occupation requires this activity up to 33% of the time (0 – 2.5+ hrs/day)

F (Frequently) Occupation requires this activity from 33% – 66% of the time (2.5 – 5.5+ hrs/day)

C (Constantly) Occupation requires this activity more than 66% of the time (5.5+ hrs/day)

WORK CONTEXT

Environment – Some work is completed inside a climate-controlled room; however, work is frequently located outside in the elements.

Accuracy is vital to the safe and successful completion of responsibilities

Required to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) (Full face respirator, half face respirator, safety glasses, steel toe shoes, hard hat, and self-contained breathing apparatus)

Consequences of error – errors may seriously impact the health and safety of employees and may have extremely adverse impact to the environment and the ability of the facility to continue operations.

An Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to the individual’s race, color, sex, national origin, religion, age, disability, genetic information, status as a military veteran or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.