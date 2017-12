Chesterfield Police Searching for 2 Suspects Involved in Robbery at Macy’s

Chesterfield, Mo. – Chesterfield Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects that were involved in a robbery that took place at Macy’s.

Police say the suspects took a large amount of merchandise from Macy’s and when Macy’s Loss Prevention officers approached the suspects, one of the men pulled out a gun.

The suspect dropped the gun in the process and both suspect ran off and proceeded to speed off in a blue Chevy Malibu.

Approximately one hour later, authorities say the suspects also stole electronics from a Walmart in Chesterfield.

If you have any information, please call Chesterfield Police at 636-537-3000.