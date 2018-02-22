Child Hospitalized After Being Struck by Car Near Griffith Elementary School

Ferguson, Mo. – A child was transported to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Griffith Elementary School Thursday morning.

A school spokesperson reported the young girl is a third grader at Griffith Elementary School. Her condition has not been released, but she was conscious when she was transported to a hospital.

The driver who hit the girl stopped and is cooperating with police, the driver did not see the girl crossing the street, according to police.

Griffith Elementary School is located in the 200 block of Day Drive.