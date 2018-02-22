Child Hospitalized After Being Struck by Car Near Griffith Elementary School

Ferguson, Mo. – A child was transported to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Griffith Elementary School Thursday morning.
A school spokesperson reported the young girl is a third grader at Griffith Elementary School. Her condition has not been released, but she was conscious when she was transported to a hospital.
The driver who hit the girl stopped and is cooperating with police, the driver did not see the girl crossing the street, according to police.
Griffith Elementary School is located in the 200 block of Day Drive.
Niña hospitalizada después de que fuera atropellada cerca de la escuela primaria Griffith
Ferguson, Mo. – Una niña fue transportada al hospital después de ser atropellada por un vehículo cerca de la Escuela Primaria Griffith el jueves por la mañana.
Un portavoz de la escuela informó que la niña es alumna de tercer grado en la Escuela Primaria Griffith. Su condición no ha sido liberada, pero estaba consciente cuando fue transportada al hospital.
El conductor que atropelló a la niña se detuvo y está cooperando con la policía, el conductor no vio a la niña cruzar la calle, según la policía.
La escuela primaria Griffith está ubicada en la cuadra 200 de Day Drive.