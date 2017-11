Child in Car during Carjacking Found Safe

St. Louis County, Mo. – A 5-year-old girl who was inside a car when it was stolen Wednesday has been found safe at the Galleria.

The carjacking happened just after 8 a.m. at a gas station in the 2400 block of Chambers in Moline Acres.

A clerk at the station says a woman came in to pre pay for gas and when she finished at the pump, a man ran over to her vehicle. Just as she was getting back into the car, he pulled her out and hopped in the driver seat.

According to the clerk, the victim said the child was her niece. Police are searching for the vehicle, which is a black Dodge Challenger.

The carjacking reportedly happened just yards from the Moline Acres Police Department.

Carjackings remain a problem in the St. Louis Metropolitan area.

In the last month, Metro officers have responded to at least 30 carjackings.

From Nov. 2016 to Nov. 2017, investigators looked at more than 200 carjackings in St. Louis city, an average of 17 carjackings a month.