Child Sexual Abuse – What To do?

By Cecilia Velazquez

When I was a child I remember my firs encounters with sexual abusers, luckily none of these acts were able to be consummated.

It was the decade of the 70s I was around 8 year old, at that time it was common that the friends from the block go out and play in the afternoons: “bote pateado”, hide and seek, jump the rope, hopscotch with the wet piece of paper or tag. Those were fun moments where the only thing that worried us was getting our homework done for school to go out and play with everybody.

Sometimes, when we played hide and seek in one of the abandoned constructions around the block, I took notice that the older brother of my twin friends from the block with whom we played, always wanted to play hide and seek with us. Our innocence allowed us to accept new friends in the game, the problem was that this young man (around 15 years old) wanted to hide with me, and several times he did. One of those times, he touched me in a very inappropriate way, I ran out and didn’t want to play anymore that day. The problem was I didn’t tell my parents about it. The months went by and another time after finishing my homework, I asked permission to go out and look for my friends to play. There was nobody in the street so I went to one of the abandoned houses where we played hide and seek to see if I could find the clan of friends. I bumped against this monster behind me and he forced me dragging me to the kitchen, he tried to take my underwear off and however I could I defended myself like a cat looking up. I managed to escape, without the guy taking advantage of me and I ran to my house to lock myself in my bedroom. Again, I didn’t tell my parents, I thought I thought that was happened was my fault and if I told my parents they would never let me go out and play again. But from that day on I was more alert about the bad intentions of the people around me.

In another occasion playing “bote pateado” with my friends, I was far enough in the street to be aware of the presence of a man that was in a empty lot. It was a road that crossed a residential area where there were builders working in a constructions. This man called me over “Hey girl come… Yes, you… come, I need your help”. What would they expect from a 9 year old girl. I got near the guy with caution and I stared at him, like asking him what was going on. The guy was bent over holding his member with his hand and making strange noises. At the age I didn’t know what masturbating was, but by looking at that image and his ejaculation I ran terrified, yelling at my friends and calling my mother. This was when I finally talked about the situation to someone, my mother was alarmed and all the neighbors mothers of the got together and called the police to give them the description of the guy. They never actually found him. It was then that all the neighbors from the block were conscious of the famous “kid kidnapper” and would look distrustfully at people strange people. Without a doubt, this situation helped so that all the street people become alert of their children.

Time went by, I turned 13 years old I joined the swim team in the sports club where my whole family went. I remember by the side of the pool were the tennis courts, where it was easy to see the girls and boys in their bathing suits for their daily training. Generally, after the training during the weekends we would stay and play in the pool with kids our age. I had already noticed that a guy that played tennis regularly and was very well known at the club because he was very attractive and they called him “Cucumber”. He was about 30 years old, he would always look at us while we were sunbathing and in one of these times he started talking to us and he would then greet us at the pool. This way we started to build confidence and on one of these times he waited until I was alone in the pool to come closer to me and started asking personal questions: Do you have a boyfriend? Had I kissed someone? It was coming to the point of asking if I would have sexual relationships if I didn’t get pregnant… My eyes opened really big and at my 13 years of age I couldn’t believe that he would ask me things like that. I stayed far away from him and never talked to him again. It was obvious that he had very black intentions with me and I opted to warn my friends at the club.

When your are a minor it is considered an assault or sexual abuse, and as you grow up it is called sexual acoso, whatever the name is the conducts are unacceptable. They represent an aggression against small and defenseless people, at that age it is difficult to know what to do, what to feel and what are the options after a sexual assault. It was comforting for me to know that I was not alone and that my parents made sure I didn’t feel guilty about it. At that time in Mexico City, we didn’t have the option of calling 911 to ask for immediate help.

My parents talked to my siblings and me about the security, they asked us to question ourselves every time we were far away from them. Is this a safe place? And if we felt safe, we should go to them or ask an adult person for help.

It is important to make a point that whatever happened was not the child’s fault. Something happened that you didn’t want to happen and that is not right.

If you have suspicions that your children are being sexually assaulted you have to call the Line Help of the Sexual Assault at 1800 656 4673. This number will connect with the personnel of a local service provider for the victims of sexual assault in your area. They will send to a local health center that takes care of sexual assault survivors. Some service providers could send a a capable defense to accompany him/her.

When a perpetrator intentionally harms a minor physically, psychologically, sexually, or by acts of neglect, the crime is known as child abuse. This article focuses specifically on child sexual abuse and the warning signs that this crime may be occurring.

What is child sexual abuse?

Child sexual abuse is a form of child abuse that includes sexual activity with a minor. A child cannot consent to any form of sexual activity, period. When a perpetrator engages with a child this way, they are committing a crime that can have lasting effects on the victim for years. Child sexual abuse does not need to include physical contact between a perpetrator and a child. Some forms of child sexual abuse include:

Exhibitionism or exposing oneself to a minor

Fondling

Intercourse

Masturbation in the presence of a minor or forcing the minor to masturbate

Obscene phone calls, text messages, or digital interaction

Producing, owning, or sharing pornographic images or movies of children

Sex of any kind with a minor, including vaginal, oral, or anal

Sex trafficking

Any other sexual conduct that is harmful to a child’s mental, emotional, or physical welfare

What do perpetrators of child sexual abuse look like?

The majority of perpetrators are someone the child or family knows. As many as 93 percent of victims under the age of 18 know the abuser. A perpetrator does not have to be an adult to harm a child. They can have any relationship to the child including an older sibling or playmate, family member, a teacher, a coach or instructor, a caretaker, or the parent of another child. According to 1 in 6, “[Child] sexual abuse is the result of abusive behavior that takes advantage of a child’s vulnerability and is in no way related to the sexual orientation of the abusive person.”

Abusers can manipulate victims to stay quiet about the sexual abuse using a number of different tactics. Often an abuser will use their position of power over the victim to coerce or intimidate the child. They might tell the child that the activity is normal or that they enjoyed it. An abuser may make threats if the child refuses to participate or plans to tell another adult. Child sexual abuse is not only a physical violation; it is a violation of trust and/or authority.

How can I protect my child from sexual abuse?

A big part of protecting your child is about creating a dialogue. Read more to learn about creating this dialogue and keeping your child safe.

What are the warning signs?

Child sexual abuse isn’t always easy to spot. The perpetrator could be someone you’ve known a long time or trust, which may make it even harder to notice. Consider the following warning signs:

Physical signs:

Bleeding, bruises, or swelling in genital area

Bloody, torn, or stained underclothes

Difficulty walking or sitting

Frequent urinary or yeast infections

Pain, itching, or burning in genital area

Behavioral signs:

Changes in hygiene, such as refusing to bathe or bathing excessively

Develops phobias

Exhibits signs of depression or post-traumatic stress disorder

Expresses suicidal thoughts, especially in adolescents

Has trouble in school, such as absences or drops in grades

Inappropriate sexual knowledge or behaviors

Nightmares or bed-wetting

Overly protective and concerned for siblings, or assumes a caretaker role

Returns to regressive behaviors, such as thumb sucking

Runs away from home or school

Self-harms

Shrinks away or seems threatened by physical contact

Where can I get help?

If you want to talk to someone anonymously, call the National Child Abuse Hotline at 800.4.A.CHILD (422-4453), any time 24/7.

Learn more about being an adult survivor of childhood sexual abuse.

To speak with someone who is trained to help, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or chat online at online.rainn.org.

What is Sexual Harassment?

A woman working in an office is dreading the arrival of her male coworker, who has long made her feel uncomfortable but yesterday made an inappropriate comment about her body. Across the hall, a manager tells her young intern that she can provide great opportunities for those who “cooperate” and makes a sexually suggestive gesture. A man sitting in the corner cubicle, meanwhile, has been offending several of his coworkers for months by looking at pornography on his computer. What do these have in common? They’re all examples of sexual harassment, a federal workplace discrimination claim that takes several different forms.

But how do we draw the line between acceptable behavior and unlawful harassment? In other words, how do we define sexual harassment and — more to the point — how do the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the courts review a sexual harassment claim?

If you are concerned that a child is a victim of abuse, you may not be sure what to do or how to respond. Child sexual abuse is a crime that often goes undetected. No matter what your role is—parent or other family member, coach, teacher, religious leader, babysitter—you have the power to make a positive difference in this child’s life.

1. Recognize the signs

The signs of abuse aren’t always obvious, and learning the warning signs of child sexual abuse could be life saving. You might notice behavioral or physical changes that could signal a child is being abused. Some of these warning signs include:

Behavioral signs: Shrinking away from or seeming threatened by physical contact, regressive behaviors like thumb sucking, changing hygiene routines such as refusing to bathe or bathing excessively, age-inappropriate sexual behaviors, sleep disturbances, or nightmares

Physical signs: Bruising or swelling near the genital area, blood on sheets or undergarments, or broken bones

Verbal cues: Using words or phrases that are “too adult” for their age, unexplained silence, or suddenly being less talkative

2. Talk to the child

If you are concerned about abuse, talk to the child. Keep in mind a few guidelines to create a non-threatening environment where the child may be more likely to open up to you.

Pick your time and place carefully. Choose a space where the child is comfortable or ask them where they’d like to talk. Avoid talking in front of someone who may be causing the harm.

Be aware of your tone. If you start the conversation in a serious tone, you may scare the child, and they may be more likely to give you the answers they think you want to hear—rather than the truth. Try to make the conversation more casual. A non-threatening tone will help put the child at ease and ultimately provide you with more accurate information.

Talk to the child directly. Ask questions that use the child’s own vocabulary, but that are a little vague. For example, “Has someone been touching you?” In this context “touching” can mean different things, but it is likely a word the child is familiar with. The child can respond with questions or comments to help you better gauge the situation like, “No one touches me except my mom at bath time,” or “You mean like the way my cousin touches me sometimes?” Understand that sexual abuse can feel good to the child, so asking if someone is “hurting” them may not bring out the information that you are looking for.

Listen and follow up. Allow the child to talk freely. Wait for them to pause, and then follow up on points that made you feel concerned.

Avoid judgment and blame. Avoid placing blame by using “I” questions and statements. Rather than beginning your conversation by saying, “You said something that made me worry…” consider starting your conversation with the word “I.” For example: “I am concerned because I heard you say that you are not allowed to sleep in your bed by yourself.”

Reassure the child. Make sure that the child knows that they are not in trouble. Let them know you are simply asking questions because you are concerned about them.

Be patient. Remember that this conversation may be very frightening for the child. Many perpetrators make threats about what will happen if someone finds out about the abuse. They may tell a child that they will be put into foster care or threaten them or their loved ones with physical violence.

3. Report it

Reporting a crime like sexual abuse may not be easy, and it can be emotionally draining. Keep in mind that reporting abuse gives you the chance to protect someone who can’t protect themselves. Depending on where you live and your role in the child’s life, you may be legally obligated to report suspicions of abuse. You can learn more about the laws in your state by visiting RAINN’s State Law Database.

Before you report

Tell the child that you’re going to talk to someone who can help. Be clear that you are not asking their permission. The child may not want you to report and may be frightened, especially if the perpetrator has threatened them or their loved ones. Remember that by reporting, you are involving authorities who will be able to keep the child safe.

Ensure that the child is in a safe place. If you have concerns over the child’s safety, be sure to discuss them explicitly with authorities when you make the report. If you fear that the perpetrator will cause further harm to the child upon learning about the investigation, clearly communicate this to authorities.

If you are not concerned that the parents are causing harm, you can consult with them prior to making a report to authorities.

If you are a parent and are concerned that your partner or someone in your family may be hurting your child, this may be a very difficult time. It’s important to be there for your child, and it’s also important to take care of yourself. Learn more about being a parent to a child who has experienced sexual abuse and how to practice self-care.

Prepare your thoughts. You will likely be asked identifying information about the child, the nature of the abuse, and your relationship with the child. While anonymous tips are always an option, identified reporting increases the likelihood of prosecuting the perpetrator.

Where to report

If you know or suspect that a child has been sexually assaulted or abused you can report these crimes to the proper authorities, such as Child Protective Services. Reporting agencies vary from state to state. To see where to report to in your state, visit RAINN’s State Law Database.

Call the Childhelp National Abuse Hotline at 800.422.4453 to be connected with a trained volunteer. Childhelp Hotline crisis counselors can’t make the report for you, but they can walk you through the process.

https://dss.mo.gov/cd/can.htm 1-800-392-3738. The Children’s Division Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline (CA/ NHU) is a toll-free telephone line which is answered seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. For hearing and speech impaired, please contact Relay Missouri 1-800-735-2466/voice or 1-800-735-2966/text phone.



