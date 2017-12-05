Child Sexual Abuse – What To do?

By Cecilia Velazquez
When I was a child I remember my firs encounters with sexual abusers, luckily none of these acts were able to be consummated.
It was the decade of the 70s I was around 8 year old, at that time it was common that the friends from the block go out and play in the afternoons: “bote pateado”, hide and seek, jump the rope, hopscotch with the wet piece of paper or tag. Those were fun moments where the only thing that worried us was getting our homework done for school to go out and play with everybody.
Sometimes, when we played hide and seek in one of the abandoned constructions around the block, I took notice that the older brother of my twin friends from the block with whom we played, always wanted to play hide and seek with us. Our innocence allowed us to accept new friends in the game, the problem was that this young man (around 15 years old) wanted to hide with me, and several times he did. One of those times, he touched me in a very inappropriate way, I ran out and didn’t want to play anymore that day. The problem was I didn’t tell my parents about it. The months went by and another time after finishing my homework, I asked permission to go out and look for my friends to play. There was nobody in the street so I went to one of the abandoned houses where we played hide and seek to see if I could find the clan of friends. I bumped against this monster behind me and he forced me dragging me to the kitchen, he tried to take my underwear off and however I could I defended myself like a cat looking up. I managed to escape, without the guy taking advantage of me and I ran to my house to lock myself in my bedroom. Again, I didn’t tell my parents, I thought I thought that was happened was my fault and if I told my parents they would never let me go out and play again. But from that day on I was more alert about the bad intentions of the people around me.
In another occasion playing “bote pateado” with my friends, I was far enough in the street to be aware of the presence of a man that was in a empty lot. It was a road that crossed a residential area where there were builders working in a constructions. This man called me over “Hey girl come… Yes, you… come, I need your help”. What would they expect from a 9 year old girl. I got near the guy with caution and I stared at him, like asking him what was going on. The guy was bent over holding his member with his hand and making strange noises. At the age I didn’t know what masturbating was, but by looking at that image and his ejaculation I ran terrified, yelling at my friends and calling my mother. This was when I finally talked about the situation to someone, my mother was alarmed and all the neighbors mothers of the got together and called the police to give them the description of the guy. They never actually found him. It was then that all the neighbors from the block were conscious of the famous “kid kidnapper” and would look distrustfully at people strange people. Without a doubt, this situation helped so that all the street people become alert of their children.
Time went by, I turned 13 years old I joined the swim team in the sports club where my whole family went. I remember by the side of the pool were the tennis courts, where it was easy to see the girls and boys in their bathing suits for their daily training. Generally, after the training during the weekends we would stay and play in the pool with kids our age. I had already noticed that a guy that played tennis regularly and was very well known at the club because he was very attractive and they called him “Cucumber”. He was about 30 years old, he would always look at us while we were sunbathing and in one of these times he started talking to us and he would then greet us at the pool. This way we started to build confidence and on one of these times he waited until I was alone in the pool to come closer to me and started asking personal questions: Do you have a boyfriend? Had I kissed someone? It was coming to the point of asking if I would have sexual relationships if I didn’t get pregnant… My eyes opened really big and at my 13 years of age I couldn’t believe that he would ask me things like that. I stayed far away from him and never talked to him again. It was obvious that he had very black intentions with me and I opted to warn my friends at the club.
When your are a minor it is considered an assault or sexual abuse, and as you grow up it is called sexual acoso, whatever the name is the conducts are unacceptable. They represent an aggression against small and defenseless people, at that age it is difficult to know what to do, what to feel and what are the options after a sexual assault. It was comforting for me to know that I was not alone and that my parents made sure I didn’t feel guilty about it. At that time in Mexico City, we didn’t have the option of calling 911 to ask for immediate help.
My parents talked to my siblings and me about the security, they asked us to question ourselves every time we were far away from them. Is this a safe place? And if we felt safe, we should go to them or ask an adult person for help.
It is important to make a point that whatever happened was not the child’s fault. Something happened that you didn’t want to happen and that is not right.
If you have suspicions that your children are being sexually assaulted you have to call the Line Help of the Sexual Assault at 1800 656 4673. This number will connect with the personnel of a local service provider for the victims of sexual assault in your area. They will send to a local health center that takes care of sexual assault survivors. Some service providers could send a a capable defense to accompany him/her.
When a perpetrator intentionally harms a minor physically, psychologically, sexually, or by acts of neglect, the crime is known as child abuse. This article focuses specifically on child sexual abuse and the warning signs that this crime may be occurring.
What is child sexual abuse?
Child sexual abuse is a form of child abuse that includes sexual activity with a minor. A child cannot consent to any form of sexual activity, period. When a perpetrator engages with a child this way, they are committing a crime that can have lasting effects on the victim for years. Child sexual abuse does not need to include physical contact between a perpetrator and a child. Some forms of child sexual abuse include:
Exhibitionism or exposing oneself to a minor
Fondling
Intercourse
Masturbation in the presence of a minor or forcing the minor to masturbate
Obscene phone calls, text messages, or digital interaction
Producing, owning, or sharing pornographic images or movies of children
Sex of any kind with a minor, including vaginal, oral, or anal
Sex trafficking
Any other sexual conduct that is harmful to a child’s mental, emotional, or physical welfare
What do perpetrators of child sexual abuse look like?
The majority of perpetrators are someone the child or family knows. As many as 93 percent of victims under the age of 18 know the abuser. A perpetrator does not have to be an adult to harm a child. They can have any relationship to the child including an older sibling or playmate, family member, a teacher, a coach or instructor, a caretaker, or the parent of another child. According to 1 in 6, “[Child] sexual abuse is the result of abusive behavior that takes advantage of a child’s vulnerability and is in no way related to the sexual orientation of the abusive person.”
Abusers can manipulate victims to stay quiet about the sexual abuse using a number of different tactics. Often an abuser will use their position of power over the victim to coerce or intimidate the child. They might tell the child that the activity is normal or that they enjoyed it. An abuser may make threats if the child refuses to participate or plans to tell another adult. Child sexual abuse is not only a physical violation; it is a violation of trust and/or authority.
How can I protect my child from sexual abuse?
A big part of protecting your child is about creating a dialogue. Read more to learn about creating this dialogue and keeping your child safe.
What are the warning signs?
Child sexual abuse isn’t always easy to spot. The perpetrator could be someone you’ve known a long time or trust, which may make it even harder to notice. Consider the following warning signs:
Physical signs:
Bleeding, bruises, or swelling in genital area
Bloody, torn, or stained underclothes
Difficulty walking or sitting
Frequent urinary or yeast infections
Pain, itching, or burning in genital area
Behavioral signs:
Changes in hygiene, such as refusing to bathe or bathing excessively
Develops phobias
Exhibits signs of depression or post-traumatic stress disorder
Expresses suicidal thoughts, especially in adolescents
Has trouble in school, such as absences or drops in grades
Inappropriate sexual knowledge or behaviors
Nightmares or bed-wetting
Overly protective and concerned for siblings, or assumes a caretaker role
Returns to regressive behaviors, such as thumb sucking
Runs away from home or school
Self-harms
Shrinks away or seems threatened by physical contact
Where can I get help?
If you want to talk to someone anonymously, call the National Child Abuse Hotline at 800.4.A.CHILD (422-4453), any time 24/7.
Learn more about being an adult survivor of childhood sexual abuse.
To speak with someone who is trained to help, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or chat online at online.rainn.org.
What is Sexual Harassment?
A woman working in an office is dreading the arrival of her male coworker, who has long made her feel uncomfortable but yesterday made an inappropriate comment about her body. Across the hall, a manager tells her young intern that she can provide great opportunities for those who “cooperate” and makes a sexually suggestive gesture. A man sitting in the corner cubicle, meanwhile, has been offending several of his coworkers for months by looking at pornography on his computer. What do these have in common? They’re all examples of sexual harassment, a federal workplace discrimination claim that takes several different forms.
But how do we draw the line between acceptable behavior and unlawful harassment? In other words, how do we define sexual harassment and — more to the point — how do the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the courts review a sexual harassment claim?
If you are concerned that a child is a victim of abuse, you may not be sure what to do or how to respond. Child sexual abuse is a crime that often goes undetected. No matter what your role is—parent or other family member, coach, teacher, religious leader, babysitter—you have the power to make a positive difference in this child’s life.
1. Recognize the signs
The signs of abuse aren’t always obvious, and learning the warning signs of child sexual abuse could be life saving. You might notice behavioral or physical changes that could signal a child is being abused. Some of these warning signs include:
Behavioral signs: Shrinking away from or seeming threatened by physical contact, regressive behaviors like thumb sucking, changing hygiene routines such as refusing to bathe or bathing excessively, age-inappropriate sexual behaviors, sleep disturbances, or nightmares
Physical signs: Bruising or swelling near the genital area, blood on sheets or undergarments, or broken bones
Verbal cues: Using words or phrases that are “too adult” for their age, unexplained silence, or suddenly being less talkative
2. Talk to the child
If you are concerned about abuse, talk to the child. Keep in mind a few guidelines to create a non-threatening environment where the child may be more likely to open up to you.
Pick your time and place carefully. Choose a space where the child is comfortable or ask them where they’d like to talk. Avoid talking in front of someone who may be causing the harm.
Be aware of your tone. If you start the conversation in a serious tone, you may scare the child, and they may be more likely to give you the answers they think you want to hear—rather than the truth. Try to make the conversation more casual. A non-threatening tone will help put the child at ease and ultimately provide you with more accurate information.
Talk to the child directly. Ask questions that use the child’s own vocabulary, but that are a little vague. For example, “Has someone been touching you?” In this context “touching” can mean different things, but it is likely a word the child is familiar with. The child can respond with questions or comments to help you better gauge the situation like, “No one touches me except my mom at bath time,” or “You mean like the way my cousin touches me sometimes?” Understand that sexual abuse can feel good to the child, so asking if someone is “hurting” them may not bring out the information that you are looking for.
Listen and follow up. Allow the child to talk freely. Wait for them to pause, and then follow up on points that made you feel concerned.
Avoid judgment and blame. Avoid placing blame by using “I” questions and statements. Rather than beginning your conversation by saying, “You said something that made me worry…” consider starting your conversation with the word “I.” For example: “I am concerned because I heard you say that you are not allowed to sleep in your bed by yourself.”
Reassure the child. Make sure that the child knows that they are not in trouble. Let them know you are simply asking questions because you are concerned about them.
Be patient. Remember that this conversation may be very frightening for the child. Many perpetrators make threats about what will happen if someone finds out about the abuse. They may tell a child that they will be put into foster care or threaten them or their loved ones with physical violence.
3. Report it
Reporting a crime like sexual abuse may not be easy, and it can be emotionally draining. Keep in mind that reporting abuse gives you the chance to protect someone who can’t protect themselves. Depending on where you live and your role in the child’s life, you may be legally obligated to report suspicions of abuse. You can learn more about the laws in your state by visiting RAINN’s State Law Database.
Before you report
Tell the child that you’re going to talk to someone who can help. Be clear that you are not asking their permission. The child may not want you to report and may be frightened, especially if the perpetrator has threatened them or their loved ones. Remember that by reporting, you are involving authorities who will be able to keep the child safe.
Ensure that the child is in a safe place. If you have concerns over the child’s safety, be sure to discuss them explicitly with authorities when you make the report. If you fear that the perpetrator will cause further harm to the child upon learning about the investigation, clearly communicate this to authorities.
If you are not concerned that the parents are causing harm, you can consult with them prior to making a report to authorities.
If you are a parent and are concerned that your partner or someone in your family may be hurting your child, this may be a very difficult time. It’s important to be there for your child, and it’s also important to take care of yourself. Learn more about being a parent to a child who has experienced sexual abuse and how to practice self-care.
Prepare your thoughts. You will likely be asked identifying information about the child, the nature of the abuse, and your relationship with the child. While anonymous tips are always an option, identified reporting increases the likelihood of prosecuting the perpetrator.
Where to report
If you know or suspect that a child has been sexually assaulted or abused you can report these crimes to the proper authorities, such as Child Protective Services. Reporting agencies vary from state to state. To see where to report to in your state, visit RAINN’s State Law Database.
Call the Childhelp National Abuse Hotline at 800.422.4453 to be connected with a trained volunteer. Childhelp Hotline crisis counselors can’t make the report for you, but they can walk you through the process.
Abuso Sexual Infantil – ¿Que Hacer?
Por Cecilia Velazquez
Cuando era pequeña recuerdo mis primeros encuentros con abusadores sexuales, por suerte ninguno de estos actos se logró consumar.
Era la década de los 70´s tenía alrededor de unos 8 años, en esa época era común que los amiguitos de la cuadra saliéramos a jugar por las tardes a la calle, bote pateado, escondidillas, saltar la cuerda, avioncito con una teja de papel húmedo o a las traes (rayuela), momentos muy divertidos donde lo único que nos preocupaba era apurarnos con la tarea de la escuela para poder salir a jugar con todos.
Algunas ocasiones, cuando jugábamos escondidillas en una de las construcciones abandonadas de la cuadra, me percate que el hermano mayor de unos amigos gemelos de la cuadra con los que jugábamos, siempre quería jugar con nosotros a las escondidillas, la inocencia de nosotros nos permitía aceptar nuevos amigos en el juego, el problema es que siempre este joven (como de 15 años) se quería esconder junto conmigo, en varias ocasiones lo logro, pero en una de esas ocasiones me toco de forma muy inadecuada, por lo que salí corriendo y ya no quise jugar ese día, el problema es que no le dije nada a mis padres, pasaron los meses y en otra ocasión, termine la tarea, pedí permiso para salir a buscar a mis amiguitos para jugar, no se encontraba nadie en la calle, así que me dirigí a otra de las casas abandonadas donde jugábamos escondidillas para ver si encontraba a la pandilla de amiguitos, cuando me topo con este monstruo detrás de mí y me lleva a la fuerza arrastrándome a la cocina, intento bajarme los calzones y yo como pude me defendí como gato boca arriba, logre huir, sin que este tipejo me ultrajara y corrí a mi casa para encerrarme a en mi recamara, nuevamente no le dije nada a mis padres, en el fondo pensaba que había sido mi culpa lo que paso y si le decía a mis padres nunca me dejarían salir a jugar a la calle. Pero desde ese día estuve más alerta sobre las malas intenciones de personas alrededor mío.
En otra ocasión jugando en la cuadra bote pateado con los amiguitos, me aleje lo suficiente dentro de la misma calle, como para percibir la presencia de un hombre que se encontraba en un lote baldío que daba paso y cruzaba al fraccionamiento continuo y en donde había muchos albañiles trabajando en la construcción de ese nuevo fraccionamiento; ese hombre me llamo, “Oye niña ven…. Sí; Tú… ven, necesito tu ayuda”, que esperan de una niña de unos 9 años, me acerque al hombre con cautela y me le quede viendo, como preguntándole que pasaba, el tipo estaba encorvado sosteniendo su miembro con la mano y haciendo sonidos muy raros, a esa edad yo no sabía lo que era masturbarse, pero al ver esa imagen y la eyaculación del tipo, salí despavorida corriendo, gritándole a mis amiguitos y llamando a mi Mamá, fue cuando finalmente hable de la situación con alguien, mi madre se alarmo y todas las madres de los vecinos, se juntaron, llamaron a la policía para que diese descripción del hombre, pero nunca dieron con él, fue así como todos los amiguitos de la cuadra, tomamos conciencia del famoso roba chicos y veíamos con desconfianza a personas desconocidas; sin duda esa situación ayudo para que toda la calle se mantuviese alerta de sus hijos.
Paso el tiempo, cumplí 13 años, entre al equipo de natación del club deportivo donde acudía toda la familia para hacer ejercicio y recuerdo bien que a un lado de la alberca se encontraban las canchas de tenis, donde era fácil ver a las chicas y los chicos en traje de baño para sus entrenamientos diarios, por lo general después del entrenamiento los fines de semana nos quedábamos jugando en la alberca toda la mañana con los amigos de nuestra edad, ya había notado como un hombre que jugaba tenis regularmente y que por cierto era bien conocido en el club, pues era muy atractivo y al que le decían “Pepino”, como de unos 30 años, siempre nos observaba cuando tomábamos el sol, en una de esas ocasiones nos hizo platica y así fue como poco a poco nos saludaba en la alberca, así empezamos a tener confianza, una de esas ocasiones espero a ver que me quedara sola en la alberca para acercarse y me empezó a preguntar sobre mi vida personal, haciéndome preguntas ¿Qué si tenía novio? ¿Si había besado a alguien?, llegando al punto de preguntarme si tendría relaciones sexuales si no saliera embarazada… mis ojos se abrieron muy grande y a mis 13 años no podía creer que me preguntara esas cosas, me aleje y nunca más quise platicar con él. Era obvio que tenía intenciones muy negras hacia conmigo y opte por prevenir a todas mis amiguitas del club.
Cuando eres menor de edad se le considera un asalto o un abuso sexual, a medida que vas creciendo se le describe como acoso sexual, sin importar cuál sea el nombre, ambas conductas son inaceptables, representan una gran agresión contra personas pequeñas e indefensas, a esa edad es difícil saber qué hacer, qué sentir y cuáles son las opciones después de un intento de abuso sexual. Fue reconfortante para mí, saber que no estaba sola y que mis Padres me aseguraron que no había sido mi culpa. En ese tiempo en la ciudad de México, no teníamos la opción de llamar al 911 para solicitar ayuda inmediata.
Mis padres hablaron con mis hermanos y conmigo sobre la seguridad, nos pedían que nos preguntáramos en cada ocasión que estuviésemos alejados de ellos. ¿Este es un lugar seguro? Y Si no nos sentíamos seguros, teníamos que acudir a ellos o alguna persona mayor para solicitar ayuda.
Es importante hacer hincapié que lo que sucedió no fue culpa suya. Algo sucedió que usted no quería que sucediera — y eso no está bien.
Si usted tiene sospechas de que sus hijos están siendo acosados se tiene que llamar a la Línea de Ayuda Nacional del Asalto Sexual al 800.656.4673. En este número se le conectará con el personal de un proveedor local de servicios para víctimas del asalto sexual en su área. Ellos lo(a) mandarán a un centro local de salud que cuida de los sobrevivientes de asalto sexual. Algunos proveedores de servicios podrían enviar un defensor capacitado para acompañarlo(a).
Cuando un perpetrador daña intencionalmente a un menor físicamente, psicológicamente, sexualmente o por actos de negligencia, el delito se conoce como abuso infantil. Este artículo se centra específicamente en el abuso sexual infantil y las señales de advertencia de que este crimen puede estar ocurriendo.
¿Qué es el abuso sexual infantil?
El abuso sexual infantil es una forma de abuso infantil que incluye la actividad sexual con un menor. Un niño no puede consentir ninguna forma de actividad sexual, punto. Cuando un perpetrador se relaciona con un niño de esta manera, está cometiendo un delito que puede tener efectos duraderos en la víctima durante años. El abuso sexual infantil no necesita incluir el contacto físico entre un perpetrador y un niño. Algunas formas de abuso sexual infantil incluyen:
Exhibicionismo o exponerse a un menor
Cuidado
Coito
Masturbación en presencia de un menor o forzar al menor a masturbarse
Llamadas obscenas, mensajes de texto o interacción digital
Producir, poseer o compartir imágenes pornográficas o películas de niños
Sexo de cualquier tipo con una menor, incluyendo vaginal, oral o anal
Tráfico sexual
Cualquier otra conducta sexual que sea dañina para el bienestar mental, emocional o físico de un niño
¿Cómo saber quién es un perpetrador de abuso sexual infantil?
La mayoría de los perpetradores son personas que el niño o la familia conoce. Hasta el 93 por ciento de las víctimas menores de 18 años conocen al abusador. Un perpetrador no tiene que ser un adulto para dañar a un niño. Pueden tener cualquier relación con el niño, incluido un hermano mayor o compañero de juegos, un miembro de la familia, un maestro, un entrenador o instructor, un cuidador o el padre de otro niño. Según 1 de cada 6, “el abuso sexual [infantil] es el resultado de un comportamiento abusivo que aprovecha la vulnerabilidad de un niño y no está de ninguna manera relacionado con la orientación sexual de la persona abusiva”.
Los abusadores pueden manipular a las víctimas para que se mantengan en silencio sobre el abuso sexual usando una cantidad de tácticas diferentes. A menudo, un abusador usará su posición de poder sobre la víctima para coaccionar o intimidar al niño. Podrían decirle al niño que la actividad es normal o que la disfrutaron. Un abusador puede hacer amenazas si el niño se niega a participar o planea contárselo a otro adulto. El abuso sexual infantil no es solo una violación física; es una violación de confianza y / o autoridad.
¿Cómo puedo proteger a mi hijo del abuso sexual?
Una gran parte de proteger a su hijo se trata de crear un diálogo. Lea más para aprender sobre cómo crear este diálogo y mantener a su hijo seguro.
Hable con su hijo si sospecha de abuso sexual: (Más detalles a continuación)
Proteger a los niños contra el abuso sexual (Más detalles a continuación)
Cuales son las señales de advertencia?
El abuso sexual infantil no siempre es fácil de detectar. El perpetrador podría ser alguien a quien conoces desde hace mucho tiempo o que se le tiene confianza, lo que puede hacer que sea aún más difícil de detectar. Considere los siguientes signos de advertencia:
Signos físicos:
Sangrado, hematomas o hinchazón en el área genital
Ropa interior ensangrentada, rasgada o manchada
Dificultad para caminar o sentarse
Infecciones urinarias o de hongos frecuentes
Dolor, picazón o ardor en el área genital
Señales de comportamiento:
Cambios en la higiene, como negarse a bañarse o bañarse excesivamente
Desarrollo de fobias
Exhibe signos de depresión o trastorno de estrés postraumático
Expresa pensamientos suicidas, especialmente en adolescentes
Tiene problemas en la escuela, como ausencias o bajas en los grados
Conocimientos o conductas sexuales inapropiadas
Pesadillas o orinarse en la cama
Sobreprotector y preocupado por los hermanos, o asume un rol de cuidador
Regresa a conductas regresivas, como chuparse el dedo
Se escapa de casa o la escuela
Daños físicos
Se encoge o parece amenazado por el contacto físico
¿Dónde puedo obtener ayuda?
Si desea hablar con alguien de forma anónima, llame a la Línea directa nacional para el abuso infantil al 800.4.A.CHILD (422-4453), a cualquier hora las 24 horas, los 7 días de la semana.
Aprenda más sobre ser un adulto sobreviviente de abuso sexual infantil.
Para hablar con alguien que está capacitado para ayudar, llame a la Línea Directa Nacional de Agresión Sexual al 800.656.HOPE (4673) o chatee en línea en www.online.rainn.org
¿Qué es el acoso sexual?
Una mujer que trabaja en una oficina teme la llegada de su compañero de trabajo, que hace tiempo la hace sentir incómoda, pero ayer hizo un comentario inapropiado sobre su cuerpo. Al otro lado del pasillo, un gerente le dice a su joven pasante que puede brindar grandes oportunidades para aquellos que “cooperan” y hace un gesto sexualmente sugerente. Un hombre sentado en el cubículo de la esquina, mientras tanto, ha estado ofendiendo a varios de sus compañeros de trabajo durante meses al mirar pornografía en su computadora. ¿Qué tienen en común? Todos son ejemplos de acoso sexual, un reclamo federal de discriminación en el lugar de trabajo que toma varias formas diferentes.
¿Cómo establecemos una línea entre el comportamiento aceptable y el acoso ilegal? En otras palabras, ¿cómo definimos el acoso sexual y, más específicamente, cómo la Comisión de Igualdad de Oportunidades de Empleo (EEOC) y los tribunales revisan un reclamo de acoso sexual?
Si le preocupa que un niño sea víctima de abuso, es posible que no esté seguro de qué hacer o cómo responder. El abuso sexual infantil es un delito que a menudo no se detecta. No importa cuál sea su función: padre u otro miembro de la familia, entrenador, maestro, líder religioso, niñera: usted tiene el poder de marcar una diferencia positiva en la vida de este niño.
1. Reconocer los signos
Las señales de abuso no siempre son obvias, y aprender las señales de advertencia de abuso sexual infantil podría salvar vidas. Es posible que observe cambios de comportamiento o físicos que podrían indicar que se está abusando de un niño. Algunas de estas señales de advertencia incluyen:
Señales de comportamiento: encogerse o parecer amenazado por el contacto físico, conductas regresivas como chuparse el dedo, cambiar las rutinas de higiene, como negarse a bañarse o bañarse excesivamente, conductas sexuales inapropiadas para la edad, trastornos del sueño o pesadillas
Signos físicos: hematomas o hinchazón cerca del área genital, sangre en sábanas o ropa interior, o huesos rotos
Señales verbales: usar palabras o frases que son “demasiado adultas” para su edad, silencio inexplicable o, de repente, menos hablador de lo que suele hablar.
2. Hable con el niño
Si le preocupa el abuso, hable con el niño. Tenga en cuenta algunas pautas para crear un entorno no amenazante en el que sea más probable que el niño se abra a usted.
Elija con cuidado el tiempo. Elija un espacio donde el niño se sienta cómodo o pregúnteles dónde les gustaría hablar. Evite hablar delante de alguien que pueda estar causando el daño.
Sé consciente de tu tono. Si comienzas la conversación en un tono serio, puedes asustar al niño, y es más probable que te den las respuestas que creen que quieres escuchar, en lugar de la verdad. Intenta que la conversación sea más informal. Un tono no amenazante ayudará a que el niño se sienta a gusto y, en última instancia, le proporcione información más precisa.
Hable con el niño directamente. Haga preguntas que usen el vocabulario propio del niño, pero que son un poco vagas. Por ejemplo, “¿Alguien te ha estado tocando?” En este contexto, “tocar” puede significar cosas diferentes, pero es probable que sea una palabra con la que el niño esté familiarizado. El niño puede responder con preguntas o comentarios que le ayuden a evaluar mejor la situación como: “Nadie me toca excepto mi mamá a la hora del baño” o “¿Te refieres a la forma en que mi primo me toca algunas veces?” Comprende que el abuso sexual puede sentirse bueno para el niño, por lo que preguntar si alguien los está “lastimando” puede que no saque la información que está buscando.
Escucha y sigue. Permita que el niño hable libremente. Espere a que pause y luego haga un seguimiento de los puntos que lo hicieron sentir preocupado.
Evita el juicio y la culpa. Evite culpar usando las preguntas y declaraciones “yo”. En lugar de comenzar su conversación diciendo: “Dijiste algo que me hizo preocuparme …” considera comenzar tu conversación con la palabra “yo”. Por ejemplo: “Me preocupa porque te escuché decir que no puedes dormir en tu cama por ti mismo “.
Tranquilizar al niño Asegúrese de que el niño sepa que no está en problemas. Hágales saber que simplemente está haciendo preguntas porque está preocupado por ellas.
Se paciente. Recuerde que esta conversación puede ser muy aterradora para el niño. Muchos perpetradores hacen amenazas sobre lo que sucederá si alguien descubre el abuso. Pueden decirle a un niño que serán puestos en cuidado de una guarderia o amenazarlos a ellos o a sus seres queridos con violencia física.
3. Informarlo
Reportar un crimen como el abuso sexual puede no ser fácil, y puede ser emocionalmente agotador. Tenga en cuenta que reportar abuso le da la oportunidad de proteger a alguien que no puede protegerse a sí mismo. Dependiendo de dónde viva y su papel en la vida del niño, puede estar legalmente obligado a informar sospechas de abuso. Puede obtener más información sobre las leyes en su estado visitando la Base de datos de leyes estatales de RAINN.
Antes de informar
Dígale al niño que va a hablar con alguien que pueda ayudarlo. Tenga en claro que no está pidiendo su permiso. Es posible que el niño no quiera que usted se reporte y que se asuste, especialmente si el perpetrador los ha amenazado a ellos o a sus seres queridos. Recuerde que al informar, está involucrando a las autoridades que podrán mantener seguro al niño.
Asegúrese de que el niño esté en un lugar seguro. Si tiene dudas sobre la seguridad del niño, asegúrese de analizarlas explícitamente con las autoridades cuando realice el informe. Si teme que el perpetrador causará más daño al niño al enterarse de la investigación, comuníquelo claramente a las autoridades.
Si no le preocupa que los padres estén causando daño, puede consultarlos antes de presentar un informe a las autoridades.
Si usted es un padre y le preocupa que su pareja o alguien de su familia pueda estar lastimando a su hijo, este puede ser un momento muy difícil. Es importante estar allí para su hijo, y también es importante cuidarse. Obtenga más información sobre ser padre de un niño que ha experimentado abuso sexual y cómo practicar el cuidado personal.
Prepara tus pensamientos Probablemente le pidan que identifique información sobre el niño, la naturaleza del abuso y su relación con el niño. Si bien las sugerencias anónimas son siempre una opción, los informes identificados aumentan la probabilidad de enjuiciar al autor.
Donde Reportar
Si sabe o sospecha que un niño ha sido agredido o abusado sexualmente puede denunciar estos delitos a las autoridades correspondientes, como los Servicios de Protección Infantil. Las agencias de informes varían de estado a estado. Para ver a dónde informar en su estado, visite la Base de datos de leyes estatales de RAINN.
Llame a Childhelp National Abuse Hotline al 800.422.4453 para conectarse con un voluntario capacitado. Los asesores de crisis de Childhelp Hotline no pueden presentar el informe por usted, pero pueden guiarlo a través del proceso y hacerle saber qué esperar.
Después de Reportar
Es posible que no escuche ni vea signos de una investigación de inmediato. Dependiendo de las políticas de una agencia y su relación con el niño, es posible que pueda volver a llamar después de unos días.
Si puede, continúe desempeñando el papel de apoyo que siempre tiene en la vida de ese niño. Si hacer el informe significa que ya no puede tener esta relación, sepa que al informar que está ayudando a ese niño a estar a salvo.
Cuídate. Reportar abuso sexual no es fácil. Es importante practicar el autocuidado durante este tiempo.
Para hablar con alguien que está capacitado para ayudar, llame a la Línea Directa Nacional de Agresión Sexual al 800.656.HOPE (4673) o chatee en línea en online.rainn.org.