Child Shot in North St. Louis

St. Louis, MO. May 17 – Tuesday night a boy was shot in the stomach in north St. Louis, police said.

Emergency crews responded to the 4900 block of San Francisco Avenue, Penrose neighborhood around 9:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was shot in the stomach, possibly on accident by his brother, who is a juvenile. They also reported that the shooting may have been self-inflicted after initially saying his brother may have fired the shot.

Police said the victim was conscious and breathing following the incident.