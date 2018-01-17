Chill Continues Today, But Temps Should Rise Above Freezing Thursday Across St. Louis Metro

Temperatures will eventually rise above freezing, but not until Thursday.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring say the high temperature on Wednesday will only reach into the 20s.
The morning Wednesday started off in the freezer. At 7 a.m., it was only about 5 degrees. It should be 18 degrees by noon and a high of 24 by 4 p.m.
A warmup is on the way.
Thursday’s high should top out at about 40 degrees; Friday and Saturday 49 degrees; and Sunday, 56.
Rain showers could come Sunday. Forecasters say a thunderstorm is also possible.
Next week, on Monday and Tuesday, slightly cooler temperatures are forecast. It will be near seasonal average, the Weather Service says.
El frío continúa hoy, pero la temperatura estará por arriba del punto de congelación el jueves en el área metropolitana de St. Louis
Las temperaturas eventualmente subirán por encima del punto de congelación, pero no será antes del jueves.
Los meteorólogos de la oficina del Servicio Meteorológico Nacional en Weldon Spring dicen que la temperatura alta el miércoles solo llegará a los 20 grados.
La mañana del miércoles comenzó en el congelador. A las 7 a.m. estábamos a solo entre los 5 grados. Debemos estar a 18 grados al mediodía y llegar a un máximo de 24 por las 4 p.m.
Se ve venir un calentamiento en la temperatura.
La máxima del jueves debería superar los 40 grados, el viernes y el sábado llegará a los 49 grados y el domingo a 56.
Podría haber lluvia el domingo. Los meteorólogos dicen que también hay probabilidad de una tormenta.
La próxima semana, lunes y martes, se pronostican temperaturas ligeramente más frías. Estará cerca del promedio estacional, así lo reporta el Servicio Meteorológico.