Chill Continues Today, But Temps Should Rise Above Freezing Thursday Across St. Louis Metro

Temperatures will eventually rise above freezing, but not until Thursday.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring say the high temperature on Wednesday will only reach into the 20s.

The morning Wednesday started off in the freezer. At 7 a.m., it was only about 5 degrees. It should be 18 degrees by noon and a high of 24 by 4 p.m.

A warmup is on the way.

Thursday’s high should top out at about 40 degrees; Friday and Saturday 49 degrees; and Sunday, 56.

Rain showers could come Sunday. Forecasters say a thunderstorm is also possible.

Next week, on Monday and Tuesday, slightly cooler temperatures are forecast. It will be near seasonal average, the Weather Service says.