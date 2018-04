China announces tariffs on U.S. products; stock market plunges

As the Chinese government moved to impose new tariffs on imports of U.S. soybeans, cars, aircraft and chemicals in retaliation for tariffs Trump imposed on China last month, the U.S. stock market dropped significantly on Wednesday morning, losing nearly 500 points. The market seemed to recover by the early afternoon, as Larry Kudlow, the new National Economics Council director, appeared to try to calm the markets.

President Trump continues to claim that the U.S. is not at a trade war with China, saying that said war has already been lost many years ago by previous U.S. leaders. In a tweet, the president said that “we are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S. Now we have a Trade Deficit of $500 Billion a year, with Intellectual Property Theft of another $300 Billion. We cannot let this continue!”, said Mr. Trump.

In total, the Chinese Commerce Department has imposed new tariffs on 106 U.S. goods that amount to $50 billion in imports. It is retaliatory move after the Trump administration announced that it would impose tariffs on Chinese goods such as electronics and machinery, as well as aerospace products.

The stock market continues to fear an escalation of a trade war with China, and has seen important losses all throughout March and the beginning of April as new developments between the United States and its most important commercial partner continue to arise.