Premier says China is willing to open trade negotiations with the U.S.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang was quoted by state media late on Thursday noting that China and the United States should manage their conflicts through dialogue.

“There is no winner in trade conflict, which will not only affect the recovery of the world economy but also the global industrial chain,” Li was quoted as saying by official new agency, Xinhua.

The remarks were made in the context of a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is due to lead a delegation to China for talks on trade negotiations and to ease the conflict on the matter between the two countries.

Li added China would “unswervingly open further to the outside world”, reiterating Xi Jinping’s assurances that his country would be more open to trade.

“China also stands ready to promote cooperation with the United States in transportation, such as autonomous driving,” Li said.

President Trump has criticized China in the past for getting a better deal than the U.S. in their trade relations. He has threatened with a new round of tariffs on $100 billion worth of Chinese products such as mobile phones and computers.

However, Trump seems to now agree with his economic advisers and has said that the United States has a “very good chance” of striking a trade deal with China.

Li added to the sentiment of cooperation by saying, “It is also what the international community expects from our two countries.”