Premier says China is willing to open trade negotiations with the U.S.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang was quoted by state media late on Thursday noting that China and the United States should manage their conflicts through dialogue.
“There is no winner in trade conflict, which will not only affect the recovery of the world economy but also the global industrial chain,” Li was quoted as saying by official new agency, Xinhua.
The remarks were made in the context of a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is due to lead a delegation to China for talks on trade negotiations and to ease the conflict on the matter between the two countries.
Li added China would “unswervingly open further to the outside world”, reiterating Xi Jinping’s assurances that his country would be more open to trade.
“China also stands ready to promote cooperation with the United States in transportation, such as autonomous driving,” Li said.
President Trump has criticized China in the past for getting a better deal than the U.S. in their trade relations. He has threatened with a new round of tariffs on $100 billion worth of Chinese products such as mobile phones and computers.
However, Trump seems to now agree with his economic advisers and has said that the United States has a “very good chance” of striking a trade deal with China.
Li added to the sentiment of cooperation by saying, “It is also what the international community expects from our two countries.”
Premier dice que China está dispuesta a entablar negociaciones comerciales con EE. UU.
Medios estatales citaron el jueves al Premier chino, Li Keqiang, al señalar que China y Estados Unidos deberían manejar sus conflictos a través del diálogo.
“No hay ganador en los conflictos comerciales, lo que no solo afectará la recuperación de la economía mundial, sino también la cadena industrial mundial”, dijo Li según la agencia oficial de noticias Xinhua.
Los comentarios se hicieron en el contexto de una reunión con la Secretaria de Transporte de EE. UU., Elaine Chao. El secretario del Tesoro de los Estados Unidos, Steven Mnuchin, encabezará una delegación a China para conversar sobre negociaciones comerciales y aliviar el conflicto sobre el asunto entre los dos países.
Li agregó que China “se abriría inquebrantablemente más al mundo exterior”, reiterando las garantías de Xi Jinping de que su país estaría más abierto al comercio.
“China también está lista para promover la cooperación con los Estados Unidos en el transporte, como la conducción autónoma”, dijo Li.
El presidente Trump ha criticado a China en el pasado por obtener un mejor trato que los EE. UU. en sus relaciones comerciales. Trump ha amenazado con una nueva ronda de aranceles sobre productos chinos por un valor de 100.000 millones de dólares, en artículos como teléfonos móviles y computadoras.
Sin embargo, Trump parece ahora estar de acuerdo con sus asesores económicos y ha dicho que Estados Unidos tiene “muy buenas posibilidades” de llegar a un acuerdo comercial con China.
Li agregó al sentimiento de cooperación diciendo: “También es lo que la comunidad internacional espera de nuestros dos países”.