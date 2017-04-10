Chuck Berry’s memorial celebration on Sunday

St. Louis, MO. April 10 – The life of Chuck Berry, father of rock and roll, was honored in his hometown on Sunday.

Charles Berry Jr. said his family has been receiving respects from all over the world and that his father’s legacy to the world is even bigger than Chuck Berry himself.

Chuck Berry influenced countless musicians and touched the lives of millions of fans.

This Sunday, fans had the opportunity to say goodbye to Berry at a public view and celebration of life at The Pageant in The Loop.

Berry, regarded as one of the most influential figures in American popular music, died at his home near Wentzville on March 18 at the age 90.