Chuck Berry’s memorial celebration on Sunday
St. Louis, MO. April 10 – The life of Chuck Berry, father of rock and roll, was honored in his hometown on Sunday.
Charles Berry Jr. said his family has been receiving respects from all over the world and that his father’s legacy to the world is even bigger than Chuck Berry himself.
Chuck Berry influenced countless musicians and touched the lives of millions of fans.
This Sunday, fans had the opportunity to say goodbye to Berry at a public view and celebration of life at The Pageant in The Loop.
Berry, regarded as one of the most influential figures in American popular music, died at his home near Wentzville on March 18 at the age 90.
Homenaje póstumo a Chuck Berry este domingo
St. Louis, MO. 10 de abril – La vida de Chuck Berry, padre del rock and roll, fue homenajeada en su ciudad natal este domingo.
Charles Berry Jr. dijo que su familia ha recibido condolencias de todo el mundo y que el legado que deja su padre es mayor incluso que el mismo Chuck Berry.
Chuck Berry fue influencia de innumerables músicos y tocó la vida de millones de fans.
Este domingo, los fanáticos tuvieron la oportunidad de despedirse de Berry en una ceremonia abierta al público y homenaje póstumo en The Pageant in The Loop.
Berry, considerado uno de los personajes más influyentes de la música popular estadounidense, murió en su casa cerca de Wentzville el 18 de marzo a los 90 años de edad.