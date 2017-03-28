Church pastor accused of having sex with underage teen at St. Louis motels

ST. LOUIS, MARCH 28. A St. Louis church pastor was charged with having sex with a teen younger than 17 at three city motels last year.

St. Louis prosecutors on Monday charged 59-year-old Ronald P. Ewing of Jennings with three counts of second-degree statutory rape.

Ewing is a pastor and met the 16-year-old through church, according to authorities. Ewing and the teen had sex last November and December at the Deluxe Motel, the Vegas Inn, and the Days Inn.

A judge has set Ewing’s bond at $75,000 cash.