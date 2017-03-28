Church pastor accused of having sex with underage teen at St. Louis motels
ST. LOUIS, MARCH 28. A St. Louis church pastor was charged with having sex with a teen younger than 17 at three city motels last year.
St. Louis prosecutors on Monday charged 59-year-old Ronald P. Ewing of Jennings with three counts of second-degree statutory rape.
Ewing is a pastor and met the 16-year-old through church, according to authorities. Ewing and the teen had sex last November and December at the Deluxe Motel, the Vegas Inn, and the Days Inn.
A judge has set Ewing’s bond at $75,000 cash.
Pastor de una iglesia acusado de tener relaciones sexuales con un adolescente menor de edad en tres moteles de St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, 28 de marzo. Un pastor de una iglesia de St. Louis fue acusado de tener relaciones sexuales con un adolescente menor de 17 años en tres moteles de la ciudad el año pasado.
Los fiscales de St. Louis acusaron el lunes a Ronald P. Ewing, de 59 años de edad, de Jennings con tres cargos de violación de segundo grado.
Ewing es un pastor y se conoció con el joven de 16 años a través de la iglesia, según las autoridades. Ewing y el adolescente tuvieron relaciones sexuales en noviembre y diciembre en el Motel Deluxe, el Vegas Inn y el Days Inn.
Un juez ha fijado una fianza para Ewing de $ 75,000 en efectivo.