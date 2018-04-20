CIA Director Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un to discuss release of American prisoners

CIA Director Mike Pompeo met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over Easter weekend to discuss the release of three American prisoners, according to a White House official who spoke to the Associated Press in condition of anonymity.
President Trump confirmed on Wednesday that his pick for Secretary of State, Pompeo, had met with the dictator in a meeting that went “very smoothly”. “Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea last week. Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed. Details of Summit are being worked out now. Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea!”, Trump tweeted.
In a joint press conference with Japan’s Primer Minister, Shinzo Abe, the president said he hopes to see the Americans released soon, and that he thinks “there’s a good chance of doing it.”
Mr. Trump is also pledging for the release of three Japanese abductees held in North Korea. Trump referred to a promise being made on his part to Abe and that it was “one of the truly most important things on Shinzo’s mind”.
North Korea has previously released American Otto Warmbier, in June 2017, while he was in a comma. He died shortly after returning to the United States.
Director de la CIA, Mike Pompeo, se reunió con Kim Jong Un para discutir liberación de prisioneros estadounidenses
El director de la CIA, Mike Pompeo, se reunió con el líder norcoreano Kim Jong Un el fin de semana de Pascua para discutir la liberación de tres prisioneros estadounidenses, según un funcionario de la Casa Blanca que habló con The Associated Press en condición de anonimato.
El presidente Trump confirmó el miércoles que su elección para secretario de Estado, Pompeo, se había reunido con el dictador en una reunión que fue “sin problemas”. “Mike Pompeo se reunió con Kim Jong Un en Corea del Norte la semana pasada. La reunión fue muy fluida y se formó una buena relación. Los detalles de la reunión están siendo resueltos ahora. ¡La desnuclearización será algo grandioso para el mundo, pero también para Corea del Norte!”, twiteó Trump.
En una conferencia de prensa conjunta con el primer ministro de Japón, Shinzo Abe, el presidente dijo que espera ver a los estadounidenses liberados pronto, y que cree que “hay buenas posibilidades de hacerlo”.
El Sr. Trump también está pidiendo la liberación de tres secuestrados japoneses en Corea del Norte. Trump se refirió a una promesa hecha por su parte a Abe y que era “una de las cosas verdaderamente más importantes en la mente de Shinzo”.
Corea del Norte liberó previamente al estadounidense Otto Warmbier, en junio de 2017, mientras estaba en coma. Murió poco después de regresar a los Estados Unidos.