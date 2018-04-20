CIA Director Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un to discuss release of American prisoners

CIA Director Mike Pompeo met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over Easter weekend to discuss the release of three American prisoners, according to a White House official who spoke to the Associated Press in condition of anonymity.

President Trump confirmed on Wednesday that his pick for Secretary of State, Pompeo, had met with the dictator in a meeting that went “very smoothly”. “Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea last week. Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed. Details of Summit are being worked out now. Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea!”, Trump tweeted.

In a joint press conference with Japan’s Primer Minister, Shinzo Abe, the president said he hopes to see the Americans released soon, and that he thinks “there’s a good chance of doing it.”

Mr. Trump is also pledging for the release of three Japanese abductees held in North Korea. Trump referred to a promise being made on his part to Abe and that it was “one of the truly most important things on Shinzo’s mind”.

North Korea has previously released American Otto Warmbier, in June 2017, while he was in a comma. He died shortly after returning to the United States.