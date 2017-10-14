Circuit Judge Jimmie Edwards Named St. Louis’ Director of Public Safety

St. Louis, MO. October 13 – Circuit Judge Jimmie Edwards has been named the new Director of Public Safety for St. Louis, effective November 6. Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office made the announcement Friday morning.
“I am thrilled to announce Judge Edwards’ appointment,” said Krewson. “His experience, temperament and focus will bring new perspective, energy and leadership to our police, firefighters, correction employees, our Building Division and the Civil Service Bureau.”
Edwards has served as a St. Louis Circuit Judge since 1992.
The current Public Safety Director, Charleen Deeken, will oversee the department until Edwards is sworn in. She will stay with the City as the deputy director.
The change comes at a tumultuous time in St. Louis. Police have been criticized for their handling of arrests during protests in the month since former officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of first-degree murder in the death of a black man.
Judge Edwards believes that public servants must be so thoroughly committed to the betterment of our society that they make personal sacrifices, invent solutions and work tirelessly for those who are unable to help themselves.
He earned an undergraduate degree in 1978 and a law degree in 1982 from St. Louis University. He and and his wife Stacy have three children, Murphy, Ashley and John. They are members of the Westside Baptist Church.
El Juez de Circuito Jimmie Edwards es nombrado Director de Seguridad Pública de St. Louis
St. Louis, MO. 13 de octubre – El Juez de Circuito Jimmie Edwards ha sido nombrado el nuevo Director de Seguridad Pública de St. Louis, efectivo a partir del 6 de noviembre. La oficina de la alcaldeza Lyda Krewson hizo el anuncio el viernes por la mañana.
“Estoy encantada de anunciar el nombramiento del juez Edwards”, dijo Krewson. “Su experiencia, temperamento y enfoque traerá una nueva perspectiva, energía y liderazgo a nuestra policía, bomberos, empleados de correccionales, nuestra División de Construcción y la Oficina del Servicio Civil”.
Edwards ha servido como Juez de Circuito de St. Louis desde 1992.
La actual Directora de Seguridad Pública, Charleen Deeken, supervisará el departamento hasta que Edwards realice su juramento. Ella permanecerá como subdirectora.
El cambio viene en una época tumultuosa en St. Louis. La policía ha sido criticada por su manejo de arrestos durante las protestas en el mes desde que el ex oficial Jason Stockley fue absuelto del asesinato en primer grado en la muerte de un hombre negro.
El juez Edwards cree que los servidores públicos deben estar tan comprometidos con el mejoramiento de nuestra sociedad que deben hacen sacrificios personales, inventar soluciones y trabajar incansablemente para aquellos que no pueden ayudarse a sí mismos.
Obtuvo una licenciatura en 1978 y un posgrado en derecho en 1982 de la Universidad de St. Louis. Él y su esposa Stacy tienen tres hijos, Murphy, Ashley y John. Son miembros de la Iglesia Bautista de Westside.