City and nonprofits team up to solve St. Louis vacant property issue

There are more than 7,100 abandoned structures in the city of St. Louis. This means more crime and arson, lower property values and a reduced tax revenue for the city.

However, due to the scale of the problem, it is not one that the city can solve on its own. That’s why it’s teaming up with legal clinics, community development organizations and neighborhood nonprofits.

“So many people have come together on this, and that is the reason I think we’ll make some good progress here,” Mayor Lyda Krewson said Tuesday morning, while speaking in front of a coalition of groups working on problem property issues.

The St. Louis Association of Community Organizations is one of nearly a dozen taking part in the new coalition, which include the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, Rise Community Development, St. Louis Development Corporation and Legal Services of Eastern Missouri.

“We have convened a diverse group of stakeholders ranging from neighborhood residents, neighborhood associations, academia, community and government leaders along with various community organizations that have been working together to create tools and resources to address the problem of vacancy in St. Louis,” said Sunday Whiteside, board president of SLACO.

The new coalition plans to create a “vacancy advisory committee,” which would be overseen by a dedicated staff member in order to coordinate resources from both the public and nonprofit worlds.