Clay Signs onto Bill Banning Assault Weapons

Washington – Rep. William Lacy Clay on Tuesday signed onto legislation to ban assault weapons, agreeing to co-sponsor a Democratic-pushed measure in the wake of last week’s shooting death of 17 and wounding of 14 at a school in Florida.

“Semi-automatic weapons like the AR-15 are designed to rapidly kill mass numbers of people,” Clay, D-St. Louis said when he announced he would support the legislation. “They are weapons of war and have no reasonable purpose in civil society.”

The killer in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., and killers in other mass shootings, have used Ar-15 rifles.

The bill signed onto by Clay would, among several provisions, prohibit the import or sale of semi-automatic rifles and handguns and ammunition accessories that could allow them to shoot more than 10 bullets at a time.

The bill is primarily sponsored by Reps. Ted Deutsch, D-Fla., and David Cicilline, D-R.I. It has long-shot prospects in a House controlled by Republicans, who say Congress should focus on mental health and other issues that prompt mass shooters to act rather than banning weapons.

But President Donald Trump has at times indicated he’d support, and in some cases has acted on, solutions that include raising the age limit of purchase of certain weapons and restricting “bump stocks” that are designed to allow shooters to fire more rounds of ammunition in a short period of time.