Clay to Present DACA Summit at Saint Louis University

A Nation of Dreamers, How to Defend Them, Fighting to Pass a Clean Dream Act

“This is about what kind of nation we want to be.”

Congressman Wm. Lacy Clay (D) Missouri and Congressman Raul Grijalva (D) Arizona will demand the passage of a clean “Dream Act” in the U.S. House, legislation that they are cosponsoring to provide permanent protected status to over 800,000 young Americans who are in danger of deportation thru no fault of their own. That legislation was necessitated by President Trump’s decision to end DACA, (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) a program which allowed young Americans who were brought to this country without documentation by their parents to work, to go to school and in some cases, to serve in the U.S. Military.

Friday, November 10, 2017

Media Set-Up 12:30pm

Live Media Event, 1pm – 3pm CST

Saint Louis University Center for Global Citizenship

3672 West Pine Mall

St. Louis, Mo 63108

Media Contact:

Steven Engelhardt (314) 504-4029

Congressman Wm. Lacy Clay (D) Missouri

Congressman Raul Grijalva (D) Arizona

Co-Chair House Progressive Caucus

Most Reverend Robert J. Carlson, Archbishop of St. Louis

Dr. Fred Pestello, President, Saint Louis University

Jeffrey Mittman, Executive Director, ACLU of Missouri

Dr. Stephen Legomsky, Professor Emeritus,

Washington University School of Law

Kenneth Schmitt, Attorney at Law & American Immigration Lawyers Association Member