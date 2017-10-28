Closures Planned For Interstates 55 And 44 Downtown Tonight

St. Louis, MO. October 27 – Missouri Department of Transportation crews will close all lanes of northbound Interstate 55 and eastbound Interstate 44 overnight between the I-44 and I-55 interchange and the Poplar Street Bridge tonight and into Saturday morning.
The ramp from 12th Street and Geyer Avenue to eastbound I-44 and northbound I-55 will close at 7 p.m. The ramp from northbound I-55 to Gravois Avenue will also close at 7 p.m.
Crews will close northbound I-55 at I-44 at 8 p.m., the agency said in a news release. The detour will be marked. Closing at the same time will be I-44 at the exit to Seventh and Park/Broadway. The detour will be marked.
All lanes and ramps will reopen by 8 a.m. Saturday.
For additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions, go to http://traveler.modot.org/map.
For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is weather permitting and may be shifted due to inclement weather, the news release said.
Cierres planeados para las autopistas interestatales 55 y 44 en el centro esta noche
St. Louis, MO. 27 de octubre – Las cuadrillas del Departamento de Transporte de Missouri cerrarán todas las rutas de la Interestatal 55 con dirección norte y la Interestatal 44 hacia el este durante la noche entre la I-44 y la I-55 y el Poplar Street Bridge esta noche y hasta la mañana del sábado.
La rampa desde la 12th Street y la avenida Geyer hasta la I-44 en dirección este y la I-55 en dirección norte cerrará a las 7 p.m. La rampa de la I-55 en dirección norte hasta la avenida Gravois también cerrará a las 7 p.m.
Los equipos cerrarán la I-55 en dirección norte en la I-44 a las 8 p.m., dijo la agencia en un comunicado de prensa. El desvío estará señalizado. Al mismo tiempo se cerrará la I-44 en la salida a la Séptima y Park / Broadway. El desvío estará señalizado.
Todos los carriles y rampas volverán a abrir a las 8 a.m. el sábado.
Para obtener información adicional sobre la zona de trabajo y las condiciones meteorológicas de la carretera en tiempo real, visite http://traveler.modot.org/map.
Para el tráfico en tiempo real, visite www.gatewayguide.com. El trabajo se hará si el clima lo permite y puede cambiar debido a las inclemencias del tiempo, según el comunicado de prensa.