Closures Planned For Interstates 55 And 44 Downtown Tonight

St. Louis, MO. October 27 – Missouri Department of Transportation crews will close all lanes of northbound Interstate 55 and eastbound Interstate 44 overnight between the I-44 and I-55 interchange and the Poplar Street Bridge tonight and into Saturday morning.

The ramp from 12th Street and Geyer Avenue to eastbound I-44 and northbound I-55 will close at 7 p.m. The ramp from northbound I-55 to Gravois Avenue will also close at 7 p.m.

Crews will close northbound I-55 at I-44 at 8 p.m., the agency said in a news release. The detour will be marked. Closing at the same time will be I-44 at the exit to Seventh and Park/Broadway. The detour will be marked.

All lanes and ramps will reopen by 8 a.m. Saturday.

For additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions, go to http://traveler.modot.org/map.

For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is weather permitting and may be shifted due to inclement weather, the news release said.