Clowns in Acapulco protest high murder rate

A demonstration by clowns dressed in white marched down a central street in the beach town of Acapulco on Monday, where they demanded a stop to the crime wave that has engulfed the city during the last months.

The clowns said they are “tired of so much violence” and complained about losing business because residents feared that throwing parties would make them targets to the violence the city is suffering.

In April, 100 people were killed in Acapulco, which represents a spike of 50 more murders when compared to the first three months of last year.

Most of the violence is believed to be related to the cartel war between rival gangs who fight for control of the city, but the deaths haven’t been exclusive to gang members, as clowns expressed shock at the recent murder of a juggler, earlier this year.

Acapulco has been hit hard by the wave of violence that Mexico has seen during 2017 and the first four months of 2018, making many tourists to avoid the popular resort town and prompting US authorities to prohibit government employees from traveling to the state of Guerrero, where Acapulco is located.

“Members of these [violent] groups frequently maintain roadblocks and may use violence toward travelers,” the US state department advice said.

The current administration’s strategy of deploying federal police and soldiers to Acapulco has failed to bring peace to the city since its launch in December 2014.