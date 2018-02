Coco and Latinx Representations in American Cinema

By Joe Cruz (Twitter: @firstaveragejoe)

Coco, Pixar’s most recent animated feature, has stimulated discussions about the presence of Latin Americans in front of and behind the movie camera, and with good reason. After accumulating almost 600 million dollars in the international box office in 2017, it became one of the year’s most popular films among audiences of all strides. Even more impressive, the animated production found significant embrace in Latin America, and particularly Mexico, where it became the country’s most financially successful movie to date. And to culminate a year of great news, Coco won the award for best animated feature at the most recent Golden Globe Awards. However, the film’s financial and critical impetus may be insufficient to alter the narratives of exclusion that have, for some time, plagued certain aspects of the American cinematic industry.

Despite being the largest ethnic minority in the United States, Latinx representations on the big screen are surprisingly limited and inadequate. Perhaps the presence of celebrities like Jennifer Lopez (Ice Age: Collusion Course), Michael Peña (Ant-Man), y Salma Hayek (Beatriz at Dinner) in important Hollywood productions makes us forget that their increasing visibility is an exception. According to a report by The Center for the Study of Ethnicity and Race at Columbia University, when compared to previous eras, there are less Latinx characters in cinema than ever before, and they are typically portrayed in stereotypical ways (e.g. criminals, objects of desire). Additionally, production crews are even less diverse, in a country where almost 20% of the population identifies as Latinx.

Coco offers some refreshing exceptions to this trend. The film unfolds during Día de los Muertos (“Day of the Dead”) in a fictional version of the Mexican municipality of Santa Cecilia. The audience is immediately introduced to Miguel, a kid who dreams of becoming a musician, but instead must work as a shoe shiner for his family’s shoemaking business. As a stubborn brick wall standing between Miguel and his dreams there’s abuela Elena, an obstinate but caring woman who loathes music due to her family’s tragic and mysterious past. In clear defiance to his abuela’s wishes, Miguel decides to pursue a career as a musician and gets caught in a pickle. As a result, the unlucky child ends up trapped in the world of the dead! And thus, Miguel journeys through this paranormal reality in a quest to reconcile his identity and dreams with his family’s legacy. Despite the macabre elements of the film, the story is weaved in a subtle and often humoristic manner, offering unique family entertainment for young and old to enjoy alike.

In the film, the harmony between the vibrant countryside and the post-colonial flavor of the architecture construct a breathtaking landscape that is inherently Mexican. Sometimes it’s not difficult to forget that one is watching an animated film. Yet, it is the character motivations and their interactions that elevate Coco above similar animated features. In essence, the film celebrates open communication between family members; a trait—some dare say—characterizes Mexican and Latin American families. The story presents older adults as indisputable sources of wisdom, and most importantly, our strongest connections to our history and culture. Even as Miguel follows the traditional, typically individualistic, “hero’s journey”, his quest is, at its core, a family enterprise. Coco triumphs as cinematic spectacle because its luminant visuals and catchy music exist to highlight—not overwhelm—its important message. The film celebrates the communitarian roots that for so long have connected Latinx groups imaginarily across the United States, and the world.

In short, Coco is an experiment in cultural and ethnical inclusion that is successful to some extent. Its fearless celebration of Mexican and Latinx traditions disrupts some of the toxic stereotypes that have limited the work of various actors of Latinx ancestry in the United States. Behind the cameras, a diverse group of creative individuals collaborated in such a meticulous production. Renowned Mexican American (e.g. Edward James Olmos) and Mexican (e.g. Gael García Bernal, Ana Ofelia Mungía) actors voiced the colorful cast of characters. The film’s co-director, Adrian Molina also identifies as Mexican American. The final credits thank various consultants—mostly of Mexican descent—who guided the film’s cultural sensibilities. In short, Coco provides a much-needed voice to Latinx histories and the diverse creative talent that adapted them to the big screen.

Of course, there’s still much to consider. Coco’s success navigating both complex cultural landscapes and the global box office doesn’t erase the exclusivist reality of American filmmaking. The U.S. Department of Labor estimates that Latinx workers constitute less than 10% of the entertainment industry. Perhaps Coco represents a new production model in which Latinx histories and characters prove successful enough for producers to green light en masse. The film also proposes a model in which production personnel is much more diverse, and thus, more attuned with the stories they craft. As a result, universal, yet uniquely Latin American stories may emerge.