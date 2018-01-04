Cold Blast Strikes Again

A wind chill advisory is in effect through 12:00 p.m. for parts of the St. Louis area including St. Louis County and City. In St. Louis wind chills will be -10 to -15 with colder wind chills north, down to -20. Today will be sunny, but frigid with a low near 4 and a high near 16. Afternoon wind chills will range from -5 to 5.
Today will be our 12th day in a row of below freezing temperatures. The St. Louis record for consecutive days below freezing (31° or colder) is 18 days from the winter of 1977. While we won’t get that record, this currently is the longest stretch of below freezing weather we’ve had in 34 years, since 1983.
This Morning: Low 4. Wind chills in St. Louis from -10 to -15, a bit colder farther north, down to -20. Mostly clear skies. Winds: Northwest 8-12 mph.
Today: High 16. Mostly sunny, but bitterly cold. Afternoon wind chills range from -5 to 5 in the St. Louis area, and even colder to the north. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.
Friday: Low 8/High 19. Light snow or flurries possible mainly in the morning, but may linger into early afternoon. Some light accumulations possible in spots, generally under 1″, if any.
Onda fría ataca nuevamente
Se emitió alerta de viento frío hasta las 12:00 p.m. para partes del área de St. Louis, incluido el condado y la ciudad de St. Louis. En St. Louis, los vientos fríos serán de -10 a -15 con vientos más fríos hacia el norte, de hasta -20. Hoy estará soleado, pero frío con una baja cerca de los 4 y una máxima cerca de los 16. Las fuertes nevadas en la tarde variarán de -5 a 5.
Hoy será nuestro día 12 consecutivo de temperaturas bajo cero. El récord de St. Louis por debajo del punto de congelación (31 ° o más frío) es de 18 días consecutivos desde el invierno de 1977. Si bien no conseguiremos ese récord, este es actualmente el tramo más largo de temperaturas bajo cero que hemos tenido en 34 años, desde 1983.
Esta mañana: Baja de 4. Viento frío en San Luis de -10 a -15, un poco más frío más al norte, hasta -20. Cielos mayormente despejados. Vientos: Noroeste 8-12 mph.
Hoy: Máxima de 16. Mayormente soleado, pero muy frío. Los vientos fríos por la tarde van de -5 a 5 en el área de St. Louis, e incluso más fríos al norte. Vientos: Noroeste 5-10 mph.
Viernes: Baja de 8 / Alta de 19. Nieve ligera o posibles ráfagas principalmente en la mañana, pero puede permanecer hasta la media tarde. Algunas acumulaciones de luz serán posibles en algunos puntos, generalmente por debajo de 1″, si las hay.