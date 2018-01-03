Cold Weather Causing St. Louis-Area Water Main Breaks

St. Louis, MO. January 2 – Bitter cold weather is causing water main breaks throughout the St. Louis region.
Missouri American Water reports that more than 40 breaks have been reported in St. Louis County alone since frigid weather descended on the area more than a week ago. One neighborhood in the Fenton area was covered in ice after a break.
Missouri American Water says crews are working double shifts to respond to the breaks caused by the combination of extreme cold weather and aging infrastructure. The utility is urging patience.
The forecast doesn’t offer much relief. The cold weather is expected to continue throughout this week. Temperatures may not reach the freezing mark until Sunday.
El clima frío provoca roturas en tuberías de agua en el área de St. Louis
St. Louis, MO. 2 de enero – El clima frío implacable está causando roturas en las tuberías de agua por toda la región de St. Louis.
La Missouri American Water informa que se han reportado más de 40 roturas solo en el condado de St. Louis desde que el clima gélido descendió en el área hace más de una semana. Un vecindario en el área de Fenton se cubrió de hielo después de una rotura.
La Missouri American Water dice que las cuadrillas están trabajando doble turno para responder a las roturas causadas por la combinación de un clima extremadamente frío y una infraestructura obsoleta. La compañía estatal está pidiendo paciencia.
El pronóstico no da mucho alivio. Se espera que el clima frío continúe a lo largo de esta semana. Las temperaturas pueden no alcanzar la marca de congelación hasta el domingo.