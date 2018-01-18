Congressional Black Caucus Join Judiciary Democrats to Introduce Resolution to Censure Trump for Racist, Vile Comments

Washington, DC – Congressman Wm. Lacy Clay (D-MO-1) Missouri joined with the Congressional Black Caucus and Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee – led by CBC Chairman Cedric L. Richmond (D-LA-02) and Ranking Member Jerrold Nadler (D-NY-10, to introduce a resolution to censure President Trump for the racist, vile comments he made about Haiti and African countries during a bipartisan January 11, 2018, meeting on American immigration policy. The resolution currently has nearly 150 Democratic co-sponsors.

Specifically, the resolution censures President Trump for the following:

– Questioning whether Haitians needed to be included in the compromise. “Haitians, why do we need more Haitians? Take them out,” President Trump said.

– Referring to African countries as “shitholes” or “shithouses;” and,

– Suggesting that instead of accepting immigrants from predominately black Haiti and African countries, the United States should instead allow more immigration from predominately white countries like Norway.

Statement by Congressman Wm. Lacy Clay (D) Missouri

“President Trump’s vile, racist statements regarding refugees and immigrants from Africa, Haiti, El Salvador and other non-European countries confirms that his world-view and decision-making process is driven by intolerance, ignorance and blatant racism. His reprehensible comments have once again provided aid and comfort to white supremacists, demeaned his office, and weakened the United States in the eyes of the world. Congress must go on record to hold him accountable.”