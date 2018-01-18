Congressional Black Caucus Join Judiciary Democrats to Introduce Resolution to Censure Trump for Racist, Vile Comments

Washington, DC – Congressman Wm. Lacy Clay (D-MO-1) Missouri joined with the Congressional Black Caucus and Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee – led by CBC Chairman Cedric L. Richmond (D-LA-02) and Ranking Member Jerrold Nadler (D-NY-10, to introduce a resolution to censure President Trump for the racist, vile comments he made about Haiti and African countries during a bipartisan January 11, 2018, meeting on American immigration policy. The resolution currently has nearly 150 Democratic co-sponsors.
Specifically, the resolution censures President Trump for the following:
– Questioning whether Haitians needed to be included in the compromise. “Haitians, why do we need more Haitians? Take them out,” President Trump said.
– Referring to African countries as “shitholes” or “shithouses;” and,
– Suggesting that instead of accepting immigrants from predominately black Haiti and African countries, the United States should instead allow more immigration from predominately white countries like Norway.
Statement by Congressman Wm. Lacy Clay (D) Missouri
“President Trump’s vile, racist statements regarding refugees and immigrants from Africa, Haiti, El Salvador and other non-European countries confirms that his world-view and decision-making process is driven by intolerance, ignorance and blatant racism. His reprehensible comments have once again provided aid and comfort to white supremacists, demeaned his office, and weakened the United States in the eyes of the world. Congress must go on record to hold him accountable.”
Caucus Negro del Congreso se reúne con Demócratas Judiciales para presentar una resolución que censure a Trump por comentarios racistas y viles
Washington, DC – El Congresista Wm. Lacy Clay (D-MO-1) de Missouri se unió al Caucus Negro del Congreso y los Demócratas en el Comité Judicial de la Cámara – dirigido por Cedric L. Richmond (D-LA-02) y Miembro de Clasificación Jerrold Nadler (D-NY-10), para presentar una resolución que censure al presidente Trump por los comentarios racistas y viles que hizo sobre Haití y los países africanos durante una reunión bipartidista del 11 de enero de 2018 sobre la política de inmigración estadounidense. La resolución cuenta actualmente con casi 150 copatrocinadores demócratas.
Específicamente, la resolución censura al presidente Trump por lo siguiente:
– Cuestionó si los haitianos deben ser incluidos en el compromiso. “Haitianos, ¿por qué necesitamos más haitianos? Sáquenlos”, dijo el presidente Trump.
– Se refirió a los países africanos como “shitholes” o “shithouses“.
– Sugirió que en lugar de aceptar inmigrantes de países predominantemente negros como Haití y África, Estados Unidos debería permitir más inmigración de países predominantemente blancos como Noruega.
Declaración del congresista Wm. Lacy Clay (D) de Missouri
“Las declaraciones viles y racistas del presidente Trump sobre refugiados e inmigrantes de África, Haití, El Salvador y otros países no europeos confirman que su visión del mundo y su proceso de toma de decisiones se basan en la intolerancia, la ignorancia y el racismo flagrante. Sus comentarios censurables una vez más han brindado ayuda y consuelo a los supremacistas blancos, han degradado su cargo y debilitado a los Estados Unidos ante los ojos del mundo. El Congreso debe dejar constancia para que se responsabilice por ello”.