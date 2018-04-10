Conservative commentator fired after tweet about Parkland survivor

Jamie Allman, a conservative commentator with KDNL (Channel 30) has been fired just days after his tweet about sexually assaulting teenager David Hogg, a Parkland shooting survivor, caused a statewide and national outcry.
David Hogg, 17, has been one of the most outspoken Parkland survivors advocating for gun control. On March 26, at 9:56 pm, Allman posted to his Twitter account: “When we kick their ass they all like to claim we’re drunk. I’ve been hanging out getting ready to ram a hot poker up David Hogg’s ass tomorrow. Busy working. Preparing.”
The CEO of the PR firm 5W, Ronn Torossian, said by email that, “His show is canceled and he is off the air immediately.”
The tweet prompted people to ask for Allman’s resignation and a boycott of his sponsors. Representative Stacey Newman, a Democrat for Richmond Heights, was among those leading the boycott. She said on Monday:
“I’m amazed at the outcry. We’ve had people all over Missouri (and) all over the country weighing in on this… it’s heartwarming to know that tons of people throughout the state understand this is not acceptable. Even though we hadn’t asked for his removal or resignation, took it upon themselves. People know where the line is.”
Allman also had a morning talk show on 97.1, and Entercom, the company who owns 97.1 said they will be keeping Allman off the air starting Tuesday.
Comentarista conservador despedido tras tweet sobre sobreviviente de Parkland
Jamie Allman, comentarista conservador de KDNL (Canal 30), fue despedido días después de que su tweet sobre agredir sexualmente al adolescente David Hogg, uno de los sobrevivientes del tiroteo de Parkland, Florida, causara protestas en todo el estado y el país.
David Hogg, de 17 años, ha sido uno de los sobrevivientes de Parkland que más han abogado por el control de armas. El 26 de marzo, a las 9:56 p.m., Allman publicó en su cuenta de Twitter: “Cuando les pateamos el culo a todos les gusta decir que estamos borrachos. Estoy pasando el rato preparándome para embestir un atizador caliente por el culo de David Hogg mañana. Ocupado trabajando. Preparándome”.
El CEO de la firma de relaciones públicas de 5W, Ronn Torossian, dijo por correo electrónico que “su show fue cancelado y él ha salido del aire de inmediato”.
El tweet provocó que la gente pidiera la renuncia de Allman y un boicot a sus patrocinadores. La representante Stacey Newman, demócrata de Richmond Heights, estuvo entre los líderes del boicot. Ella dijo el lunes:
“Estoy sorprendido por la protesta. Hemos tenido personas en todo Misuri (y) en todo el país que han reflexionado sobre esto … es conmovedor saber que toneladas de personas en todo el estado entienden que esto no es aceptable. A pesar de que no habíamos pedido su remoción o renuncia, la gente se encargó de ello. La gente sabe dónde está la línea”.
Allman también tenía un programa de entrevistas por la mañana en 97.1, y Entercom, la compañía propietaria de 97.1, dijo que sacarán a Allman del aire a partir del martes.