Conservative commentator fired after tweet about Parkland survivor

Jamie Allman, a conservative commentator with KDNL (Channel 30) has been fired just days after his tweet about sexually assaulting teenager David Hogg, a Parkland shooting survivor, caused a statewide and national outcry.

David Hogg, 17, has been one of the most outspoken Parkland survivors advocating for gun control. On March 26, at 9:56 pm, Allman posted to his Twitter account: “When we kick their ass they all like to claim we’re drunk. I’ve been hanging out getting ready to ram a hot poker up David Hogg’s ass tomorrow. Busy working. Preparing.”

The CEO of the PR firm 5W, Ronn Torossian, said by email that, “His show is canceled and he is off the air immediately.”

The tweet prompted people to ask for Allman’s resignation and a boycott of his sponsors. Representative Stacey Newman, a Democrat for Richmond Heights, was among those leading the boycott. She said on Monday:

“I’m amazed at the outcry. We’ve had people all over Missouri (and) all over the country weighing in on this… it’s heartwarming to know that tons of people throughout the state understand this is not acceptable. Even though we hadn’t asked for his removal or resignation, took it upon themselves. People know where the line is.”

Allman also had a morning talk show on 97.1, and Entercom, the company who owns 97.1 said they will be keeping Allman off the air starting Tuesday.