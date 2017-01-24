Contributing scientific knowledge to the industry

Helbert Dussan

By Isabel Díaz del Castillo

Through the hallways of the T-Rex building walks a very quiet, reserved and almost unnoticed Colombian scientist whose vast intellectual and professional profile, is probably unknown by many who cross his path.

Helber Dussan is a graduate physicist from the National University of Colombia, who developed his thesis on Neutrinos propagating in thermal floors, which play a fundamental role in the evolution of the universe.

He moved to the United States to pursue his doctoral studies in Physics at the University of Bloomington in Indiana, where he developed his dissertation about the study of Neutron Stars, which are some of the densest bodies in the universe.

He came to St. Louis to join the Nuclear Physics team at Washington University, where he was investigating nuclear and super fluids processes in neutron stars.

He is currently working at the company GeoNumerical Solutions where he works as a Computational Researcher Scientist, developing physical models and simulations that help to understand the dynamics of the subsoil. This work benefits the industries involved with geothermal energy generation, the search and extraction of water and oil, as well as mining.

He believes that his work is fundamental because of the importance of water and the generation of energy for the development of communities, and as a Hispanic, he believes that he has opened the doors for other researchers.

R.L: Do you think that being a Colombian physicist, you have made a significant difference to other Hispanic professionals in your area?

H.D: Yes, for example in college, I was one of the first Latin American physicists in the graduate program. I also consider that with my work I am showing possibilities for other physicists, in particular of Hispanic origin, interested in making a transition to the industry.

R.L: What do you think is the biggest challenge a Latin American physicist can face, in order to be able to perform in the American industry?

H.D: I think the biggest challenge is for those who did not graduate in an American or European university, and this has nothing to do with our training, but more with the stereotypes and tendencies to always go with what they know and are familiar with. In addition, there is a professional challenge that all physicist face regardless of our origin: to demonstrate that we can solve more than just academic problems or strictly research

R.L: What is your message for young Hispanics in the city to continue building their dreams without fear of failure?

H.D: Personally, I believe that dreams come true, day by day, step by step, with dedication, but definitively one must dream big. I have the impression that some believe our level is not competitive, however our training is good.