Contributing scientific knowledge to the industry
Helbert Dussan
By Isabel Díaz del Castillo
Through the hallways of the T-Rex building walks a very quiet, reserved and almost unnoticed Colombian scientist whose vast intellectual and professional profile, is probably unknown by many who cross his path.
Helber Dussan is a graduate physicist from the National University of Colombia, who developed his thesis on Neutrinos propagating in thermal floors, which play a fundamental role in the evolution of the universe.
He moved to the United States to pursue his doctoral studies in Physics at the University of Bloomington in Indiana, where he developed his dissertation about the study of Neutron Stars, which are some of the densest bodies in the universe.
He came to St. Louis to join the Nuclear Physics team at Washington University, where he was investigating nuclear and super fluids processes in neutron stars.
He is currently working at the company GeoNumerical Solutions where he works as a Computational Researcher Scientist, developing physical models and simulations that help to understand the dynamics of the subsoil. This work benefits the industries involved with geothermal energy generation, the search and extraction of water and oil, as well as mining.
He believes that his work is fundamental because of the importance of water and the generation of energy for the development of communities, and as a Hispanic, he believes that he has opened the doors for other researchers.
R.L: Do you think that being a Colombian physicist, you have made a significant difference to other Hispanic professionals in your area?
H.D: Yes, for example in college, I was one of the first Latin American physicists in the graduate program. I also consider that with my work I am showing possibilities for other physicists, in particular of Hispanic origin, interested in making a transition to the industry.
R.L: What do you think is the biggest challenge a Latin American physicist can face, in order to be able to perform in the American industry?
H.D: I think the biggest challenge is for those who did not graduate in an American or European university, and this has nothing to do with our training, but more with the stereotypes and tendencies to always go with what they know and are familiar with. In addition, there is a professional challenge that all physicist face regardless of our origin: to demonstrate that we can solve more than just academic problems or strictly research
R.L: What is your message for young Hispanics in the city to continue building their dreams without fear of failure?
H.D: Personally, I believe that dreams come true, day by day, step by step, with dedication, but definitively one must dream big. I have the impression that some believe our level is not competitive, however our training is good.
Aportando conocimientos científicos a la Industria
Por Isabel Díaz del Castillo
Por los pasillos del edificio T-Rex muy silencioso, reservado y casi inadvertido pasa a diario un científico colombiano con un vasto perfil intelectual y profesional, que probablemente muchos de los que se lo cruzan desconocen.
Helber Dussan es un físico graduado de la Universidad Nacional de Colombia, que desarrolló su tesis sobre Neutrinos propagándose en pisos térmicos, los cuales juegan un papel primordial en la evolución del universo.
Se trasladó a Estados Unidos para realizar sus estudios de Doctorado en Física en la Universidad de Bloomington en Indiana, donde desarrolló su disertación en el estudio de Estrellas de Neutrones, que son unos de los cuerpos más densos del universo.
A St. Louis llegó para formar parte del equipo de Física Nuclear de Washington University, donde estuvo investigando procesos nucleares y súper fluidos en estrellas de neutrones.
Actualmente trabaja en la compañía GeoNumerical Solutions donde se desempeña como Investigador Científico y Computacional, desarrollando modelos físicos y simulaciones que ayuden a entender la dinámica del subsuelo. Esta labor beneficia a industrias que se dediquen a la generación de energía geotérmica, a la búsqueda y extracción de agua y petróleo, así como a la minería.
Considera que su trabajo es fundamental por la importancia que tiene el agua y la generación de energía para el desarrollo de las comunidades y como hispano considera que ha abierto las puertas a otros investigadores
.
R.L: ¿Cree que con su trabajo, siendo un físico colombiano, ha hecho una diferencia importante para otros profesionales hispanos en su área?
H.D: Sí, por ejemplo en la universidad, fui uno de los primeros físicos de origen latinoamericano en el programa de graduados. También considero que con mi trabajo estoy mostrando que hay posibilidades para físicos, en particular de origen hispano, interesados en hacer transición a la industria.
R.L: ¿Cuál cree que es el mayor reto que puede tener un físico de origen latinoamericano para poder desempeñarse en la industria americana?
H.D: Creo que el mayor reto es para los que no sean egresados de una universidad americana o europea, y esto no tiene nada que ver con nuestra formación, pero es más la tradición y la tendencia a preferir algo conocido. Además existe un reto profesional que afrontamos todos los físicos, independientemente de nuestro origen: demostrar que podemos resolver más que solo problemas académicos o estrictamente de investigación
R.L: Cuál es su mensaje para los jóvenes hispanos en la ciudad para que sigan construyendo sus sueños sin temor a fracasar
H.D: Personalmente, creo que los sueños se realizan en el día a día, poquito a poquito, con dedicación, pero definitivamente uno debe soñar en grande. Tengo la impresión que algunos creemos que nuestro nivel no es competitivo, sin embargo nuestra formación es buena.