CORTEX WELCOMES MICROSOFT TO ITS INNOVATION COMMUNITY

ST. LOUIS, MO. MARCH 8. The Cortex Innovation Community today announced that Microsoft Corporation will open a new regional headquarters and a Microsoft Technology Center (MCT). in a state-of-of-the-art facility inside Cortex, located in St. Louis’ Central West End district. Microsoft commitment in St. Louis will bring more than 150 employees to the facility, the corporation is also investing $50 million in local jobs, facilities and software grants.

Cortex was founded in 2002 and has grown into the Midwest’s leading hub of innovation and technology commercialization.

The new Microsoft Technology Center is expected to open in summer 2018, and will support the technology – driven community with unique amenities and showcase the latest technologies that drive digital transformation across many industries, with a special focus on healthcare.

Gov. Eric Greitens, Mayor Slay, and officials from Cortex and Wexford Science & Technology made the announcement.

“People are noticing what is happening in Missouri. And we’re excited to have Microsoft as a corporate partner.” Gov. Greitens said.