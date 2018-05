County Council votes to restrict campaign donations

St. Louis County voters will be able to decide in August if they want to expand the County Council’s powers and impose campaign donation limits on candidates running for county offices.

The limits were passed in 2016 as a state constitutional amendment, Amendment 2, and restrict donations to $2,600 per election for state or legislative candidates. The council approved on Tuesday night for those restrictions to apply to St. Louis county and municipal candidates.

Ernie Takas, a south Republican and main sponsor of the limit, said that “There’s also provisions in there from a transparency standpoint for information to be posted on the county’s website.”

One of the provisions would also restrict contributions from entities bidding on county contracts if they have given money within the 90 days prior to the contract going out for bid. They also won’t be able to give money until 90 days after a contract has been awarded.

The issue was aimed at County Executive Steve Stenger, who has faced numerous accusations during his term that donors to his campaign get favorable treatment by his administration. Stenger was not present at the meeting were the proposal was approved 6-1 with Councilman Pat Dolan in dissent.