Couple Buried Holding Hands in Single Casket

Columbia, MO. August 15 – Before the Missouri man died earlier this month with his wife of 77 years holding his hand, Raymond Breuer remarked to a nurse that if his spouse passed away about that time they should be buried in the same casket.
Velva Breuer passed away 30 hours after her husband’s death Aug. 4, and Raymond’s wish came true.
The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the Breuers, in a single casket and holding hands, were buried Friday near their parents and other relatives near St. James.
Raymond lived to be 97, Velva 97. They had six children, three of whom survive, and great-great grandchildren.
The Breuers grew up near each other in Dawson Township in rural Phelps County and were married in 1940.
Pareja enterrada en un solo ataúd, tomados de las manos
Columbia, MO. 15 de agosto – Antes de que el hombre de Missouri muriera a principios de este mes con su esposa de 77 años sosteniendo su mano, Raymond Breuer dijo a una enfermera que si su esposa fallecía poco después que él, debían ser enterrados en el mismo ataúd.
Velva Breuer falleció 30 horas después de la muerte de su marido el 4 de agosto, y el deseo de Raymond se hizo realidad.
El Columbia Daily Tribune informa que los Breuers, en un solo ataúd y tomados de la mano, fueron enterrados el viernes cerca de sus padres y otros parientes cerca de St. James.
Raymond y Velva vivieron hasta los 97 años. Tuvieron seis hijos, tres de los cuales les sobreviven y bisnietos.
Los Breuers crecieron cerca uno del otro en el municipio de Dawson en el condado rural de Phelps y se casaron en 1940.