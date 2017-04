Couple charged for pharmacy and ATMs burglaries

St. Louis, MO. April 12 – De Soto couple faces charges for a recent pharmacy burglary and ATMs thefts, said the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Vance and Melissa Shearer are charged with second-degree burglary, stealing controlled substances and $750 or more. He is also charged with three counts of first-degree property damage, seven counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

The police said that on April 6 they received a call about an unresponsive driver in a car on Highway 67. It was Vance, who had just overdosed. After searching his car, the police found items tying him to the De Soto pharmacy burglary.

Later that day the police made a search to the couple’s house finding items related to the pharmacy burglary and ATM thefts. On April 7 they were charged with stealing controlled substances.