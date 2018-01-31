Couple Delivers Baby Along I-270 While Rushing to The Hospital

Arnold, MO. – A couple delivered their baby on the way to Mercy Hospital on Monday morning. Alex and Samantha Kohler said they were near the Tesson Ferry exit on 270 when they realized they weren’t going to make it to the hospital on time.

“She goes, he’s coming, I can feel his head, my water just broke,” said Alex Kohler.

Kohler said minutes later their newborn baby, AJ, was born.

“My body was telling me to do it and he was ready to meet us to it just happened,” said Samantha Kohler.

The couple said after delivering the baby in the car they sent their family members who were on their way to the hospital photos of AJ. They said he is healthy and happy to be back home with his family.