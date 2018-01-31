Couple Delivers Baby Along I-270 While Rushing to The Hospital

Arnold, MO. – A couple delivered their baby on the way to Mercy Hospital on Monday morning. Alex and Samantha Kohler said they were near the Tesson Ferry exit on 270 when they realized they weren’t going to make it to the hospital on time.
“She goes, he’s coming, I can feel his head, my water just broke,” said Alex Kohler.
Kohler said minutes later their newborn baby, AJ, was born.
“My body was telling me to do it and he was ready to meet us to it just happened,” said Samantha Kohler.
The couple said after delivering the baby in the car they sent their family members who were on their way to the hospital photos of AJ. They said he is healthy and happy to be back home with his family.
Pareja da luz a bebé en la I-270 mientras se dirigían al hospital
Arnold, MO. – Una pareja dio a luz a su bebé de camino al Hospital Mercy el lunes por la mañana. Alex y Samantha Kohler dijeron que estaban cerca de la salida de Tesson Ferry en la I-270 cuando se dieron cuenta de que no iban a llegar al hospital a tiempo.
“Y ella me dijo, ya viene, puedo sentir su cabeza, ya se me rompió la fuente”, dijo Alex Kohler.
Kohler dijo minutos después que nació su bebé, AJ: “Mi cuerpo me decía que lo hiciera y él estaba listo para encontrarse con nosotros”, dijo Samantha Kohler.
La pareja dijo después de dar a luz al bebé en el automóvil que enviaron fotos de AJ a sus familiares que se dirigían al hospital de AJ. Les dijeron que estaba sano y feliz de estar en casa con su familia.