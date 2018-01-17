Couple Lucky To Be Alive After Firewood Log Crashes Through Windshield

Oklahoma City, Okla. – An Oklahoma couple is still in shock after they survived a piece of firewood that flew through their windshield on I-35.
The piece of wood was left sitting in the left lane when the car in front of them ran over it, flipping it back towards their Ford hatchback, according to KFOR.
“It just kind of flipped up and then hit the hood, and then bounced through the windshield,” said Miranda Huff, who was in the passenger seat while her husband, Ian, drove.
The wood lodged in the windshield and crushed Ian’s hand as he gripped the steering wheel.
“He didn’t make any noise, he didn’t scream or overcorrect, he was so calm, he was so great,” Miranda told KFOR. “I`m thankful it hit the hood because it obviously slowed the velocity of the log down before it came through the window.”
It’s a nightmare many imagine driving behind a vehicle hauling a heavy load. Miranda said she knows it could have been worse.
“I try personally not to think about it or talk about it a lot, but I mean, if it had been an inch this way, or an inch that way, or a little higher, would the dashboard not have caught it and wedged it?” Miranda said.
Now, she’s hoping those who hear their story will take heed next time they’re hauling something, on a big rig or just a pickup truck, in the future.
“You just never know what could happen or how the wind could catch something,” she said.
Pareja afortunada de estar vivos después de que un leño atravesara su parabrisas
Oklahoma City, Okla. – Una pareja de Oklahoma todavía está en shock después de que sobrevivieran a un leño que voló a través de su parabrisas en la I-35.
La pieza de madera quedó en el carril izquierdo cuando el auto que estaba frente a ellos pasó por encima de él y lo catapultó hacia su Ford hatchback, según KFOR.
“Simplemente giró y luego golpeó el capó, y luego atravesó el parabrisas”, dijo Miranda Huff, que estaba en el asiento del pasajero mientras su marido, Ian, conducía.
El leño se atravesó el parabrisas y aplastó la mano de Ian mientras éste se aferró al volante.
“No hizo ningún ruido, no gritó ni volanteó demasiado, estaba tan calmado, reaccionó muy bien”, dijo Miranda a KFOR. “Estoy agradecida de que golpeó el capó porque obviamente alentó la velocidad del tronco antes de que entrara por la ventana”.
Es una pesadilla que muchos imaginan conducir detrás de un vehículo que transporta una carga pesada. Miranda dijo que sabía que podría haber sido peor.
“Intento personalmente no pensar en ello o hablar mucho sobre ello, pero quiero decir, si hubiera sido una pulgada más hacia este lado o el otro, o un poco más arriba, el tablero no lo habría detenido”, comentó Miranda.
Ahora, espera que los que escuchan su historia tengan cuidado la próxima vez que transporten algo, en una plataforma grande o simplemente una camioneta.
“Uno nunca sabe lo que podría suceder o cómo el viento podría aventar algo”, dijo.