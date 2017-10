Couple Shot to Death near Stolen Motorcycle in Carondelet Neighborhood of St. Louis

St. Louis, MO. October 24 – A man and woman were found shot to death early Tuesday near a stolen motorcycle in the Carondelet neighborhood in St. Louis.

Police said they were shot at about 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Bellerive Boulevard, near Minnesota Avenue.

Megan Nieder, 27, was the woman killed. Police haven’t released the name of the man, 40, who died. Nieder lived in the 7400 block of Gayola Place.

Police spokeswoman Leah Freeman said it’s unclear if Nieder and the man were riding the motorcycle when they were shot. The motorcycle, reported stolen in September, was confiscated by police and will be part of the homicide investigation.

Officers went to the scene on Bellerive after getting a report of a shooting. They found Nieder and the man on the ground, dead. A suspect ran off, but police have no description of that person.