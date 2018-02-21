Coyote Attack Worries St. Charles County Residents

St. Charles County, Mo. – Wild animals are running amok in a St. Charles County neighborhood, attacking pets and scaring residents. And people who live there said the county’s animal control department isn’t helping.
Sandra Ferguson loves her dogs. But lately, Ozzie and Sadie aren’t allowed outdoors without a leash and someone by their side at all times.
“We stay pretty close,” said Ferguson.
Her home along Mount Vernon Drive backs up to a pond and a quiet, wooded area. It’s the kind of place both people and coyotes like to live. And Ferguson said these days the coyotes are pretty bold.
“They walk down this street right there and also the street over there,” Ferguson said as she motioned to the streets in front of her home.
Ferguson’s neighbor, Sue Dolph, said a pack of three coyotes attacked her 85-pound lab, leaving a nasty bite mark.
That’s why Ferguson hurries back in after her pups are done outside.
“There’s a little bit of concern because if you’re out there late at night like I am with the little one, they can attack,” she said.
Ferguson said she and others have called St. Charles County Animal Control asking for help, only to be told nothing can be done.
A department spokesman said coyotes mate in early spring and can be more aggressive around that time. But because trapping, poisoning or shooting coyotes can be dangerous in a neighborhood, getting rid of them is almost impossible.
So, Dolph took it upon herself to post signs in the neighborhood, warning of the attack and to protect their animals.
“I think it’s a good idea to let people know what’s going on. Because how else are they going to know?” Said Ferguson.
Ferguson will continue to protect her pets and she hopes others will do the same.
“You just never know when they’re out there,” she said.
Animal Control officers encourage pet owners to watch their animals this time of year, especially around sunrise and sunset. They’re also asking people not to leave pet food outside because it attracts coyotes to homes.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, coyotes can be found across the state, but they’re most often found in northern and western Missouri. They tend to live off rabbits and mice, but it’s not uncommon for them to go after larger animals.
Coyotes rarely attack people, and it’s even more rare that those attacks lead to serious injuries. If you come across one the common advice is look as big as possible, make lots of noise, throw something at it or spray it with a hose, and it should go away.
El ataque de coyotes preocupa a los residentes de St. Charles County
Condado de St. Charles, Mo. – Unos animales salvajes se están volviendo locos en un vecindario de St. Charles County, atacando mascotas y asustando a los residentes. Las personas que viven allí dijeron que el departamento de control de animales del condado no está ayudando.
Sandra Ferguson ama a sus perros. Pero últimamente, Ozzie y Sadie no pueden salir al aire libre sin una correa y con alguien a su lado todo el tiempo.
“Nos mantenemos bastante cerca”, dijo Ferguson.
Su casa a lo largo de Mount Vernon Drive llega hasta un estanque y una zona tranquila y arbolada. Es el tipo de lugar que tanto a la gente como a los coyotes les gusta vivir. Y Ferguson dijo que estos días los coyotes son bastante atrevidos.
“Caminan por esta calle y también por la calle de allí”, dijo Ferguson mientras señalaba hacia las calles frente a su casa.
La vecina de Ferguson, Sue Dolph, dijo que un grupo de tres coyotes atacó a su perro labrador de 85 libras, dejándole una desagradable mordida.
Es por eso que Ferguson se apresura a regresar después de que sus cachorros terminan afuera.
“Hay un poco de preocupación porque si estás por la noche como yo estoy con el pequeño, pueden atacar”, dijo.
Ferguson dijo que ella y otros han llamado al Control de Animales de St. Charles County pidiendo ayuda, solo para que les digan que no se puede hacer nada.
Un vocero del departamento dijo que los coyotes se aparean a comienzos de la primavera y que pueden ser más agresivos en ese momento. Pero como atrapar, envenenar o disparar coyotes puede ser peligroso en un vecindario, deshacerse de ellos es casi imposible.
Entonces, Dolph se encargó de colocar letreros en el vecindario, advirtiendo del ataque y para proteger a sus animales.
“Creo que es una buena idea que la gente sepa lo que está pasando. Porque ¿de qué otra manera van a saber?”, Dijo Ferguson.
Ferguson continuará protegiendo a sus mascotas y espera que otros hagan lo mismo.
“Uno nunca sabe cuándo están afuera”, dijo.
Los oficiales de Control Animal animan a los dueños de mascotas a vigilar a sus animales en esta época del año, especialmente al amanecer y al atardecer. También le piden a la gente que no deje comida para mascotas afuera porque atrae a los coyotes a los hogares.
Según el Departamento de Conservación de Missouri, los coyotes se pueden encontrar en todo el estado, pero con mayor frecuencia se encuentran en el norte y el oeste de Missouri. Tienden a vivir de conejos y ratones, pero no es raro que busquen animales más grandes.
Los coyotes rara vez atacan a las personas, y es aún más raro que esos ataques provoquen lesiones graves. Si encuentra uno, el consejo más común es verse lo más grande posible, hacer mucho ruido, arrojar algo sobre él o rociarlo con una manguera, el animal debería irse.