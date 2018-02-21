Coyote Attack Worries St. Charles County Residents

St. Charles County, Mo. – Wild animals are running amok in a St. Charles County neighborhood, attacking pets and scaring residents. And people who live there said the county’s animal control department isn’t helping.

Sandra Ferguson loves her dogs. But lately, Ozzie and Sadie aren’t allowed outdoors without a leash and someone by their side at all times.

“We stay pretty close,” said Ferguson.

Her home along Mount Vernon Drive backs up to a pond and a quiet, wooded area. It’s the kind of place both people and coyotes like to live. And Ferguson said these days the coyotes are pretty bold.

“They walk down this street right there and also the street over there,” Ferguson said as she motioned to the streets in front of her home.

Ferguson’s neighbor, Sue Dolph, said a pack of three coyotes attacked her 85-pound lab, leaving a nasty bite mark.

That’s why Ferguson hurries back in after her pups are done outside.

“There’s a little bit of concern because if you’re out there late at night like I am with the little one, they can attack,” she said.

Ferguson said she and others have called St. Charles County Animal Control asking for help, only to be told nothing can be done.

A department spokesman said coyotes mate in early spring and can be more aggressive around that time. But because trapping, poisoning or shooting coyotes can be dangerous in a neighborhood, getting rid of them is almost impossible.

So, Dolph took it upon herself to post signs in the neighborhood, warning of the attack and to protect their animals.

“I think it’s a good idea to let people know what’s going on. Because how else are they going to know?” Said Ferguson.

Ferguson will continue to protect her pets and she hopes others will do the same.

“You just never know when they’re out there,” she said.

Animal Control officers encourage pet owners to watch their animals this time of year, especially around sunrise and sunset. They’re also asking people not to leave pet food outside because it attracts coyotes to homes.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, coyotes can be found across the state, but they’re most often found in northern and western Missouri. They tend to live off rabbits and mice, but it’s not uncommon for them to go after larger animals.

Coyotes rarely attack people, and it’s even more rare that those attacks lead to serious injuries. If you come across one the common advice is look as big as possible, make lots of noise, throw something at it or spray it with a hose, and it should go away.